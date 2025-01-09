Tirupati Stampede: SHOCKING details emerge; Here's what went wrong

Tirupati stampede: A tragic stampede occurred during the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara Sarvadarshanam tokens in Tirupati at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, and Satyanarayanapuram Bairagipateda Ramanayudu School. Shocking details have emerged about the incident, which claimed six lives.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Tirupati stampede: Six lives were lost in a tragic stampede in Tirupati. Reports indicate that over 48 people were injured, with several in critical condition. The stampede occurred during the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara Sarvadarshanam tokens at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, and Satyanarayanapuram Bairagipateda Ramanayudu School. Six people died, and nearly 48 were injured, including five women. Shocking details have emerged.

article_image2

Stampede during Tirupati Vaikuntha Ekadasi Darshan Ticket Issuance:

A large number of devotees arrived for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Eyewitnesses report that the stampede occurred due to mismanagement of the crowd. The sudden influx of a large number of devotees also contributed to the incident. Stampedes occurred at three locations: Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, and Satyanarayanapuram Bairagipateda Ramanayudu School. Devotees were injured, and some fainted due to suffocation. Videos of police and fellow devotees performing CPR went viral.

article_image3

Shocking details emerge from the Tirupati stampede:

A large number of devotees gathered for darshan tokens. The stampede occurred due to overcrowding and poor management. Many devotees, including children and the elderly, were caught in the stampede. The police's sudden opening of the gates led to a massive influx of devotees. TTD's inadequate arrangements based on inaccurate crowd estimations also contributed to the incident. CM Chandrababu Naidu received reports on the incident.

article_image4

TTD EO Shyamala Rao on the stampede:

The TTD EO stated that the DSP should have taken precautions while opening the gate, and the lack thereof likely caused the stampede. A full investigation will reveal further details. The injured are receiving good medical care, and none are in critical condition. They are expected to recover and be discharged in a few days. 40 injured have been discharged.

article_image5

CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visit Tirupati:

Following the stampede, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan cancelled his Kurnool district visit and will visit Tirupati to meet the injured. CM Chandrababu Naidu will also visit the 13 injured being treated at SVIMS.

