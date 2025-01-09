Tirupati Stampede: SHOCKING details emerge; Here's what went wrong

Tirupati stampede: A tragic stampede occurred during the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara Sarvadarshanam tokens in Tirupati at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, and Satyanarayanapuram Bairagipateda Ramanayudu School. Shocking details have emerged about the incident, which claimed six lives.

TTD EO Shyamala Rao on the stampede: The TTD EO stated that the DSP should have taken precautions while opening the gate, and the lack thereof likely caused the stampede. A full investigation will reveal further details. The injured are receiving good medical care, and none are in critical condition. They are expected to recover and be discharged in a few days. 40 injured have been discharged.

CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visit Tirupati: Following the stampede, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan cancelled his Kurnool district visit and will visit Tirupati to meet the injured. CM Chandrababu Naidu will also visit the 13 injured being treated at SVIMS.

