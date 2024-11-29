Tamil Nadu Weather: Red alert tomorrow for Chennai, Chengalpattu and 7 other districts

TN Heavy Rain Alert: A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone and is moving towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. This will cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

Chennai Meteorological Department

The deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwest and at 8:30 am today, it was located about 300 km east of Nagapattinam, 340 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 380 km southeast of Chennai.

article_image2

Cyclone Fengal

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 3 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move further northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry around noon on 30th as Cyclone Fengal. At that time, the wind speed is likely to be 70 to 80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph. The Meteorological Department has said that it has now increased from 8 kmph to 10 kmph.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

Today, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts, and heavy rain at one or two places in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts.

article_image4

Chennai Red Alert

Similarly, tomorrow, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry, and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal areas, and heavy rain at one or two places in Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai and Karur districts, according to the Meteorological Department.

Latest Videos
