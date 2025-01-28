Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain predicted in four these districts; Check here

Heavy rain alert issued for 4 districts in Tamil Nadu despite Northeast Monsoon withdrawal. Click here for South Tamil Nadu, Chennai weather updates, and full details.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Heavy rain alert for 4 districts in Tamil Nadu

The Northeast Monsoon commenced early in Tamil Nadu this year, in October. The monsoon brought widespread rainfall across the state, filling reservoirs and raising groundwater levels. The Chennai Meteorological Department has officially announced the withdrawal of the Northeast Monsoon from South India. Despite this, a heavy rain alert has been issued for 4 districts in Tamil Nadu.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

The Chennai Meteorological Department stated: Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rain

On the 30th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts.

article_image4

Heavy rain

On the 31st, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts.

article_image5

Rain News

On February 1st, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal.

article_image6

Chennai Rain

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the minimum temperature around 21-22°C.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat shk

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat

Mirzapur HORROR! Husband burns wife's private parts using 'hot tongs' over minor argument, arrested vkp

Mirzapur HORROR! Husband burns wife's private parts using 'hot tongs' over minor argument, arrested

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall amid soaring temperatures; Yellow alert issued in 3 districts on january 31 2025 anr

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall amid soaring temperatures; Yellow alert issued in 3 districts

Pune SHOCKER! Minor pays Rs 100 'supari' to rape, kill girl for exposing forged sign; FIR against principal vkp

Pune SHOCKER! Minor pays Rs 100 'supari' to rape, kill girl for exposing forged sign; FIR against principal

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! History-sheeter fatally attacked in broad daylight in Srirangam anr

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! History-sheeter fatally attacked in broad daylight in Srirangam

Recent Stories

Who is Dodi Khan? Pakistani actor who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant RBA

Who is Dodi Khan? Pakistani actor who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant (WATCH)

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat shk

'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat

HRW warns Bangladesh's reforms at risk amid journalist crackdowns and arrests anr

HRW warns Bangladesh's reforms at risk amid journalist crackdowns and arrests

Honeymoon mistakes to avoid for a blissful, happy marriage RBA

Honeymoon mistakes to avoid for a blissful, happy marriage

Vita Coco Stock Slips After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours

Vita Coco Stock Slips After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon