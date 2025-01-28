Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain predicted in four these districts; Check here

Heavy rain alert issued for 4 districts in Tamil Nadu despite Northeast Monsoon withdrawal. Click here for South Tamil Nadu, Chennai weather updates, and full details.

Heavy rain alert for 4 districts in Tamil Nadu

The Northeast Monsoon commenced early in Tamil Nadu this year, in October. The monsoon brought widespread rainfall across the state, filling reservoirs and raising groundwater levels. The Chennai Meteorological Department has officially announced the withdrawal of the Northeast Monsoon from South India. Despite this, a heavy rain alert has been issued for 4 districts in Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai Meteorological Department stated: Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning.

On the 30th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts.

On the 31st, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts.

On February 1st, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the minimum temperature around 21-22°C.

