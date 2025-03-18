user
Tamil Nadu residents, get ready! 7 days of rain expected across the state!

The Meteorological Center has reported that there is a chance of light to moderate rain in one or two places in Tamil Nadu until the 22nd.

Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

Following the start of summer in Tamil Nadu, the heat is scorching in various districts, exceeding 100 degrees. As a result, the public is avoiding going out during the day.

On March 23rd, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas.


Temperature Increase The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in one or two places from today until March 22nd.

Chennai Weather Update: The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas tomorrow. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35° Celsius.

