Tamil Nadu residents, get ready! 7 days of rain expected across the state!

The Meteorological Center has reported that there is a chance of light to moderate rain in one or two places in Tamil Nadu until the 22nd.

Tamilnadu rain

Following the start of summer in Tamil Nadu, the heat is scorching in various districts, exceeding 100 degrees. As a result, the public is avoiding going out during the day.

temperature increase

On March 23rd, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

heat wave north india

Temperature Increase The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in one or two places from today until March 22nd.

Chennai weather

Chennai Weather Update: The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas tomorrow. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35° Celsius.

