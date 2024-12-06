Tamil Nadu: Half yearly exams postponed due to cyclone Fengal impact? Know here

Half Yearly Exams Postponed: Due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, half-yearly exams have been postponed in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai districts. The exams are now scheduled for January

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

Flood Impact in Tamil Nadu

The Northeast monsoon intensified in Tamil Nadu, causing heavy rainfall and flooding in several districts due to Cyclone Fengal. Houses and crops were submerged, and livestock were lost. Some districts are still struggling to recover. School walls collapsed in Villupuram and other districts, making it impossible to reopen schools and disrupting students' education

article_image2

School Exam Date

Will Half Yearly Exams Take Place?

With the scheduled half-yearly exams on December 9th impossible due to flooding, the exams have been postponed in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai. The School Education Department announced the postponement, citing the severe impact of Cyclone Fengal and prioritizing student welfare

article_image3

School Exam

Exam Postponement - New Dates Announced

The half-yearly exams in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai will now be held from January 2nd to 10th, 2025. District Chief Education Officers have been instructed to make necessary arrangements for conducting these exams separately

article_image4

School Holiday Due to Rain

When is the Half-Yearly Holiday?

Practical exams for grades 10, 11, and 12 will be conducted after schools reopen. Any incomplete portions of the syllabus will also be covered. The half-yearly holiday from December 24th, 2024, to January 1st, 2025, will apply to the affected districts despite the exam postponement

