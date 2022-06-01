Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Bullets punctured lungs, liver; Punjab Police makes first arrest

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    The Punjab Police detained a man named Manpreet Singh, who was brought before the court and sentenced to 5 days in police custody. Here are top updates in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

    In a major development, the Punjab Police nabbed one of the suspects in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case in Dehradun. Manpreet Singh, a resident of Punjab's Dhaipei village, was apprehended together with five others in the Uttarakhand capital. 

    The accused has been sent to five-day police custody. According to police sources, Manpreet offered logistical help to the perpetrators in the murder case by providing both of the automobiles used in the crime - a Corolla and a Bolero.

    Also Read | Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Here are top updates regarading the Moose Wala murder:

    1. The autopsy results of Sidhu Moose Wala indicated that the Punjabi musician was killed by two gunshots. During the tragic attack on Sidhu Moose Wala by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa region on Sunday, bullets allegedly penetrated his lungs and liver, causing massive bleeding.

    2. Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated on Tuesday in his native town of Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district. On Tuesday morning, his remains was transferred from Mansa Civil Hospital to his home, where a large throng came to pay their respects.

    3. According to the preliminary post-mortem investigation, Moose Wala was hit by around 25 gunshots, and gunpowder was also discovered on his body. The amount of gunpowder on the singer's body showed that rounds were fired from a short distance and that the weapon was carried close to his body.

    4. The Punjab government has appointed IPS Ishwar Singh as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order in the wake of the death of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Officer Ishwar Singh has been asked to report to his new assignment immediately, according to a notification issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice.

    Also Read | Video: Heartbroken Sidhu Moose Wala's dogs refuse to eat, keep howling

    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala, was killed by unidentified shooters in Punjab's Mansa region on Sunday, barely a day after his protection was reduced. According to authorities, the musician, who ran for election in Punjab on a Congress ticket earlier this year, was shot 30 times with an automatic assault weapon.

    Moosewala's family, including his parents, sat alongside the dead at their house, inconsolable. His mother was seen attempting to soothe her husband as people flocked from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh, among other locations, to have a final look of the artist.

    Also Read | Meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fiancee Amandeep Kaur; late singer was to get married in November

    Moosewala dressed up as a groom. When a young unmarried man dies in the state, a ceremony is performed. Moosewala's mother groomed his hair as his father wrapped a scarlet turban and a'sehra' on his head. The singer's favourite tractor, which had appeared in several of his music videos, was decorated with flowers for his final voyage to a family-owned field for cremation.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhent Mulaqaat Abhiyan CM reveals a softer version of himself as he interacts affectionately with the kids

    'Bhent-Mulaqaat Abhiyan' CM reveals a softer version of himself as he interacts affectionately with the kids

    Shaurya Chakra awarded to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, who averted loss of LCA and protected civilians

    IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford University 'Hinduphobic' after event is cancelled

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford University 'Hinduphobic' after event is cancelled

    Watch People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar-tgy

    Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

    On World No Tobacco Day sand art by Sudarshan Pattnaik sends strong message gcw

    On World No-Tobacco Day, sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik sends strong message

    Recent Stories

    RIP KK, Rest In Peace Krishnakumar Kunnath: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer-ayh

    RIP KK: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer

    Cars two wheelers to become expensive from today Know new hiked rates of insurance premium gcw

    Cars, two-wheelers to become expensive from today; Know hiked rates of insurance premium

    Monthly Horoscope Predictions for June 2022 Here s how your month would be gcw

    Monthly Horoscope Predictions for June 2022: Here's how your month would be

    Did you know why KK was not trained in music 6 facts about the late singer every fan must know drb

    Did you know why KK was not trained in music? 6 facts about the late singer every fan must know

    tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal deserved to win admits Novak Djokovic after quarter-final loss snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal deserved to win, admits Djokovic after quarter-final loss

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon