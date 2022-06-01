Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Bullets punctured lungs, liver; Punjab Police makes first arrest

The Punjab Police detained a man named Manpreet Singh, who was brought before the court and sentenced to 5 days in police custody. Here are top updates in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

In a major development, the Punjab Police nabbed one of the suspects in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case in Dehradun. Manpreet Singh, a resident of Punjab's Dhaipei village, was apprehended together with five others in the Uttarakhand capital. The accused has been sent to five-day police custody. According to police sources, Manpreet offered logistical help to the perpetrators in the murder case by providing both of the automobiles used in the crime - a Corolla and a Bolero. Also Read | Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

Here are top updates regarading the Moose Wala murder: 1. The autopsy results of Sidhu Moose Wala indicated that the Punjabi musician was killed by two gunshots. During the tragic attack on Sidhu Moose Wala by unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa region on Sunday, bullets allegedly penetrated his lungs and liver, causing massive bleeding. 2. Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated on Tuesday in his native town of Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district. On Tuesday morning, his remains was transferred from Mansa Civil Hospital to his home, where a large throng came to pay their respects.

3. According to the preliminary post-mortem investigation, Moose Wala was hit by around 25 gunshots, and gunpowder was also discovered on his body. The amount of gunpowder on the singer's body showed that rounds were fired from a short distance and that the weapon was carried close to his body. 4. The Punjab government has appointed IPS Ishwar Singh as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order in the wake of the death of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Officer Ishwar Singh has been asked to report to his new assignment immediately, according to a notification issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice. Also Read | Video: Heartbroken Sidhu Moose Wala's dogs refuse to eat, keep howling