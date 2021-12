Round-up 2021: PM Modi shares 21 moments on New Year's eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared 21 key moments of the year 2021 that show his engagement with people from all walks of life. Let's take a look.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared 21 key moments of the year 2021 that show his engagement with people from all walks of life. Let's take a look. Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets young friends in the Prime Minister's Office. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: A young girl greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to West Bengal. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a Divyang during his visit to his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over a late night meeting at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking notes during his weekly Council of Ministers meeting in New Delhi. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a programme. Also seen in the photograph is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj, spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen sitting in the last row during a 'Chintan Satra' with his Council of Ministers at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a ferry ride during his visit to his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 70-year-old Halakki tribal woman from Karnataka has planted over 30,000 saplings. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra addresses a gathering during the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessing from 105 year old farmer and Padma Shri awardee Pappammal ji in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of Armed forces on his Diwali visit at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the Women's Hockey team during an interaction organised at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a lighter moment with Chief Executive Officers from Private Equity and Venture Capital industry. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: Members of the minority community meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: A touching moment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website

Image: A beautiful moment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph Courtesy: Prime Minister's Website