RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force

The RG Kar case was heard in the Supreme Court after nearly a month. The hearing took place in the bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

RG Kar case in Supreme Court

The hearing of the RG Kar case came up in the Supreme Court after almost a month. The case came up in the bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna after the retirement of DY Chandrachud.

Chief Justice's statement

At the beginning of the hearing, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, 'A lot of applications have been submitted. It will take a long time to hear all the applications. Just give the petition and necessary information.'

CBI status report

A status report on the progress of the CBI investigation has been submitted to the court today. The court expressed satisfaction.

Status of the case in lower court

The Chief Justice also inquired about the status of the RG Kar case in the lower court. The Chief Justice also inquired about the lawyer of the accused.

Request for speedy trial

The victim's family has again demanded a speedy trial today. CBI lawyer Tushar Mehta said that the trial is going on every day except holidays. The trial may end within the next week. The Chief Justice wanted to know where the DNA report is. In reply, Tushar Mehta said that the report matched.

CBI's allegations against the state

In today's hearing, the Chief Justice wanted to know whether a charge sheet has been filed in the RG Kar financial corruption case. Tushar Mehta said, 'The case is going on in another court.' He also made allegations against the state.

CBI's allegations

Two accused were working in government positions. State's permission is required to take action against them. But the state is not giving permission. State's lawyer Kapil Sibal said, they have no such information. Although the court has directed the state to take necessary action in this regard.

Junior doctor issue

Junior doctors' lawyer Indira Jaisingh has demanded an impartial monitoring committee on the state's action. In return, the court has directed to go to the National Task Force.

Report within 12 weeks

The Chief Justice said, 'The National Task Force will launch an email ID. Doctors will be able to submit claims or complaints there. The National Task Force will submit a report within 12 weeks after reviewing everything.'

Withdrawal of case against Vineet Goyal

The Supreme Court directed to withdraw the case against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The court said that the case is going on in the High Court. So the hearing will be held there.

Regarding lower court matters

The Chief Justice said today that if there is a delay in the trial in the Sealdah court, the attention can be drawn to the case. The court will hear the case before the next hearing. The next hearing of this case will be on March 17. The Azri Kar case will come up in the Supreme Court again after almost three months.

Latest Videos