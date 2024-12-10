RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force

The RG Kar case was heard in the Supreme Court after nearly a month. The hearing took place in the bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. 

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

RG Kar case in Supreme Court

The hearing of the RG Kar case came up in the Supreme Court after almost a month. The case came up in the bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna after the retirement of DY Chandrachud.

article_image2

Chief Justice's statement

At the beginning of the hearing, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, 'A lot of applications have been submitted. It will take a long time to hear all the applications. Just give the petition and necessary information.'

article_image3

CBI status report

A status report on the progress of the CBI investigation has been submitted to the court today. The court expressed satisfaction.

article_image4

Status of the case in lower court

The Chief Justice also inquired about the status of the RG Kar case in the lower court. The Chief Justice also inquired about the lawyer of the accused.

article_image5

Request for speedy trial

The victim's family has again demanded a speedy trial today. CBI lawyer Tushar Mehta said that the trial is going on every day except holidays. The trial may end within the next week. The Chief Justice wanted to know where the DNA report is. In reply, Tushar Mehta said that the report matched.

article_image6

CBI's allegations against the state

In today's hearing, the Chief Justice wanted to know whether a charge sheet has been filed in the RG Kar financial corruption case. Tushar Mehta said, 'The case is going on in another court.' He also made allegations against the state.

article_image7

CBI's allegations

Two accused were working in government positions. State's permission is required to take action against them. But the state is not giving permission. State's lawyer Kapil Sibal said, they have no such information. Although the court has directed the state to take necessary action in this regard.

article_image8

Junior doctor issue

Junior doctors' lawyer Indira Jaisingh has demanded an impartial monitoring committee on the state's action. In return, the court has directed to go to the National Task Force.

article_image9

Report within 12 weeks

The Chief Justice said, 'The National Task Force will launch an email ID. Doctors will be able to submit claims or complaints there. The National Task Force will submit a report within 12 weeks after reviewing everything.'

article_image10

Withdrawal of case against Vineet Goyal

The Supreme Court directed to withdraw the case against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The court said that the case is going on in the High Court. So the hearing will be held there.

article_image11

Regarding lower court matters

The Chief Justice said today that if there is a delay in the trial in the Sealdah court, the attention can be drawn to the case. The court will hear the case before the next hearing. The next hearing of this case will be on March 17. The Azri Kar case will come up in the Supreme Court again after almost three months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH) shk

'Insult to Saraswati': Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM, politicians for leaving mid-performance (WATCH)

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on Platform X

Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video anr

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video

Recent Stories

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones here is the answer gcw

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones? Here’s the answer

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally NTI

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally

Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more dmn

Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon