Ratan Tata's will update: Shantanu Naidu, pet dog Tito, butler Subbaiah, close family among beneficiaries

Ratan Tata's will clarifies the distribution of his estimated ₹10,000 crore fortune, including a significant share allocated to his beloved pet dog.

Following Ratan Tata's passing, Noel Tata has been appointed chairman of Tata Trusts. Tata's will outlines the distribution of his ₹10,000 crore estate, including a substantial portion for his beloved dog.

Tata with his beloved dog

Ratan Tata's ₹10,000 crore estate includes provisions for his three dogs, household staff, and others. His will ensures unlimited care for his German Shepherd, Tito.

Ratan Tata's assets, exceeding ₹10,000 crore, are distributed among his foundation, siblings, half-siblings, household staff, and others. His holdings include a beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-story building in Juhu, and over ₹350 crore in fixed deposits.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata held a 0.83% stake in Tata Sons, with a net worth of ₹7,900 crore. He also owned 20-30 luxury cars. His Halekai residence in Colaba is also part of the estate.

Ratan Tata's 0.83% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165 billion Tata Group, will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), as per his will.

Ratan Tata, born December 28, 1937, passed away on October 9, 2024. A known philanthropist, he and the Tata Group donated ₹1,500 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

