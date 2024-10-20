Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post-Diwali cheer: Government employees set for salary hike in November 2024

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance for central government employees by 3% before Diwali. The increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief was approved in a Union Cabinet meeting this week. The increased amount will be received in November.

    article_image1
    Central government employees have received a big relief during the festive season. The Modi government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees by 3% before Diwali.

    article_image2

    Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) were increased in the Union Cabinet meeting this week. Around one crore central government employees and pensioners have benefited from this decision of the Centre.

    article_image3

    The increased DA announced by the government will be available from July 1st. Both DA and DR have been increased for employed and retired pensioners.

    article_image4

    It had already reached a half-century. Currently, the DA rate received by central government employees has increased to 53%.

    article_image5

    With this decision of the government, central government employees will receive arrears for July, August, and September.

    article_image6

    Retired employees of the central government will also receive DR arrears during the festive season. As a result, a substantial amount will come into their pockets. The Centre last announced a DA increase in March of this year.

    article_image7

    At that time, DA was increased by 4%. In January, the dearness allowance increased from 46% to 50%. And this time, the dearness allowance is increasing to 53%. This DA will be effective from July 1.

    article_image8

    The central government increases the dearness allowance for its employees twice a year, in January and July. The DA increase for central employees has been announced for the period from July to December.

    article_image9

    Along with the October salary, the arrears for July, August, and September will also be paid to the government employees.

    article_image10

    This time, government employees are demanding the 8th Pay Commission, which is supposed to be applicable from 2026. However, the government has not yet announced anything about the 8th Pay Commission.

