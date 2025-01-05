Pongal 2025 Holiday UPDATE: Tamil Nadu announces 6-days off; Check dates HERE

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a 6-day holiday for Pongal 2025, from January 14th to 19th. Responding to public requests, January 17th was also declared a holiday, extending the break

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 8:24 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 8:24 AM IST

Pongal Festival Holidays

3 days of holidays were announced for Pongal 2025: January 14th (Tuesday, Thai Pongal), 15th (Wednesday, Thiruvalluvar Day), and 16th (Thursday, Uzhavar Thirunal). Adding January 17th creates a 6-day break with the weekend

article_image2

Pongal School Holiday Extension

Due to public demand, the government considered a holiday on January 17th, resulting in a 6-day break. Students were excited about the extended holiday. The government has now officially announced the holiday

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Government Announcement

The government received requests for a holiday on January 17th to enable people to travel and celebrate Pongal. With January 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th already being holidays, the 17th completes a 6-day break

article_image4

School Holiday Official News

The Chief Minister announced a holiday on January 17th for all government offices, public sector companies, schools, and colleges. To compensate, January 25th (Saturday) will be a working day

