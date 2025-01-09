Pongal 2025 Holiday: Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram declares 8-days off; Check

School students are overjoyed with an 8-day Pongal holiday in certain districts

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 6:26 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 6:26 AM IST

School Student

Holidays bring joy to everyone, from school students to government employees. Especially extended holidays! Let's see how many days off we get for Pongal

article_image2

Pongal Holiday

Initially, only 3 days were declared as holidays for Pongal: January 14th (Thai Pongal), 15th (Thiruvalluvar Day), and 16th (Uzhavar Thirunal). A request was made to the Chief Minister to declare January 17th a holiday as well

article_image3

Local Holiday

The Chief Minister accepted the request, resulting in a 6-day holiday. Students in Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore districts are particularly happy with their 8-day holiday

article_image4

Cuddalore

Cuddalore district has a local holiday on January 13th for the Arudra Darshan festival at Chidambaram Nataraja Temple. February 1st is declared a working day to compensate

article_image5

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district also has a holiday on January 13th for the Arudra Darshan festival at Mangalanathar Temple in Uthirakosamangai. Both districts get 8 days off

