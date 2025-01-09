Pongal 2025 Holiday: Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram declares 8-days off; Check

School students are overjoyed with an 8-day Pongal holiday in certain districts

School Student

Holidays bring joy to everyone, from school students to government employees. Especially extended holidays! Let's see how many days off we get for Pongal

Pongal Holiday

Initially, only 3 days were declared as holidays for Pongal: January 14th (Thai Pongal), 15th (Thiruvalluvar Day), and 16th (Uzhavar Thirunal). A request was made to the Chief Minister to declare January 17th a holiday as well

Local Holiday

The Chief Minister accepted the request, resulting in a 6-day holiday. Students in Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore districts are particularly happy with their 8-day holiday

Cuddalore

Cuddalore district has a local holiday on January 13th for the Arudra Darshan festival at Chidambaram Nataraja Temple. February 1st is declared a working day to compensate

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district also has a holiday on January 13th for the Arudra Darshan festival at Mangalanathar Temple in Uthirakosamangai. Both districts get 8 days off

Latest Videos