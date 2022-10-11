PM Modi to unveil Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok; know 8 interesting facts about it

Over 900 metres long, the newly constructed corridor at the temple has been given the name "Mahakal Lok." It is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row, each with a decorative 'trishul' design on top and Lord Shiva 'mudras' on its faces.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the much anticipated first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain, which is around 200 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal. On October 11, the Mahakal Corridor will be officially opened, and extensive preparations are being made to make the event great and unforgettable for the general public.

1. Major highlights of the soon-to-open "Mahakal Lok" in Ujjain include two imposing entrances, a towering column of 108 ornate pillars made of finely carved sandstone, flowing fountains, and a running panel of over 50 paintings representing stories from the Shiv Puran. 2. Sandstone from the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan was used to build the buildings in the corridor. Artisans and craftspeople primarily from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Orissa worked on chiselling and decorating rough stones into beautiful pillars and panels. 3. A little distance from the beginning of the corridor, which twists its way to the entrance of the old temple and provides stunning vistas along the way, two imposing gates, Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar, have been built.

4. While 108 pillars with ornamental elements on top bearing Trishul-style design dot the corridor at regular intervals, CCTV cameras, and a public address system have been harmoniously incorporated in them. 5. The freshly built hallway in the temple, which is almost 900 metres long, has been given the name "Mahakal Lok." It is dotted with 108 elaborate sandstone columns, each of which has Lord Shiva "mudras" on its faces and a beautiful "trishul" pattern on top. 6. According to reports, the Mahakaleshwar temple corridor rehabilitation project cost roughly Rs 856 crore. 53 lit paintings illustrating Shiv Puran tales flank the hallway.