PM Modi's 74th birthday: A look at his food habits that keep him fit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 74rd birthday on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi's love for Indian vegetarian food is well known. Let's take a look at 10 foods that keep him active at this age.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 74, his remarkable energy and fitness continue to inspire millions across the globe. Known for his relentless work ethic and disciplined lifestyle, PM Modi's health is often attributed to his simple yet effective food habits. From an early morning routine of yoga and meditation to a carefully balanced diet, PM Modi follows a regimen that keeps him active and healthy. On his birthday, let's take a closer look at the food habits that help India's leader stay fit and energized while managing his demanding schedule. In April 2021, Modi shared an Instagram post in which he mentioned the benefits of eating vape flowers and vape leaves.

Modi eats plenty of fruits and vegetables for breakfast. He will finish his breakfast by 9 am. He prefers home-cooked Indian food prepared by his mother to celebrate his birthday. It mostly includes Tawa Roti, Lentil, Sabzi and Salad.

During a conversation with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Prime Minister Modi said that his mother would always mention eating turmeric daily to boost immunity.

Speaking in an interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in April 2019, Modi said he loves mangoes. He mentioned that he used to pluck mangoes from trees and eat them during his childhood.

In February 2020, when he went to Delhi Hunar Haat, he shared his experience of tasting the famous Bihari dish Litti Chokha. "I had the best Litti Chokha for lunch," he said in his Instagram post.

Modi has expressed his love for Khichdi on social media. It is said that Modi also likes drumstick parotta. It is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps fight diseases like cold, fever.

