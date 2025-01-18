NO Chicken sale in KOLKATA? Municipal Corporation to BAN shops due to pollution; read details

Open-market chicken shops in Kolkata face potential closure due to environmental pollution concerns. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation may soon issue guidelines addressing the foul smell and increased mosquito and fly infestations emanating from these shops.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Open-market chicken sales may be banned! This is because these shops in the open market are polluting the environment. Firstly, these meat shops emit a foul smell and also increase the nuisance of mosquitoes and flies. 

article_image2

Therefore, it is believed that these guidelines may be issued within a few days. BJP Councilor Minadevi Purohit has already raised this issue in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. 

article_image3

Therefore, it is believed that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation may issue guidelines on this matter within a few days. Kolkata's Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh has agreed on this issue. 

article_image4

He also said that almost every chicken shop is very dirty. This is polluting the environment. Mutton shops are comparatively cleaner. Many shops are also enclosed with glass. As a result, the possibility of smell and pollution is less. But clean chicken shops are few and far between. 

