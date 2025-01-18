NO Chicken sale in KOLKATA? Municipal Corporation to BAN shops due to pollution; read details

Open-market chicken shops in Kolkata face potential closure due to environmental pollution concerns. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation may soon issue guidelines addressing the foul smell and increased mosquito and fly infestations emanating from these shops.

Open-market chicken sales may be banned! This is because these shops in the open market are polluting the environment. Firstly, these meat shops emit a foul smell and also increase the nuisance of mosquitoes and flies.

Therefore, it is believed that these guidelines may be issued within a few days. BJP Councilor Minadevi Purohit has already raised this issue in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Therefore, it is believed that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation may issue guidelines on this matter within a few days. Kolkata's Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh has agreed on this issue.

He also said that almost every chicken shop is very dirty. This is polluting the environment. Mutton shops are comparatively cleaner. Many shops are also enclosed with glass. As a result, the possibility of smell and pollution is less. But clean chicken shops are few and far between.

Latest Videos