New Year brings DA hike for Madhya Pradesh government employees – Here's the latest update

Great news! Madhya Pradesh government employees' DA is set to increase at the beginning of the new year! There is strong speculation about this. State government employees are contemplating how much DA might increase.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government will increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees at the beginning of 2025. Preparations for this have already begun. Several meetings have also been held by the state government.

article_image2

However, detailed information about when the DA of state government employees will be increased or by what percentage has not been revealed yet.

article_image3

According to reports, the DA of state government employees is set to increase at the beginning of the new year. It is being heard that their DA will be increased by three percent. The government has reportedly started preparations for this.

article_image4

Currently, state government employees are receiving DA at a rate of 50 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission. If the DA increases by another three percent at the beginning of 2025, it will be 53 percent.

article_image5

Central government employees are also currently receiving DA at a rate of 53 percent. Even if the DA of government employees in Madhya Pradesh increases by three percent in January, it will not be equal to the central government.

article_image6

This is because the DA of central government employees may increase again from January 2025. A 3 percent DA increase for central government employees was announced before Diwali, effective from July 1.

