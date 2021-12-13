  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    20 years since Parliament attack: 'Pakistan will always try to hit soft targets'

    On the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament, Asianet Newable spoke to former CRPF Inspector General DNS Bisht 

    Parliament attack anniversary interview with former CRPF Inspector General
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 6:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On this day, twenty years ago, terror struck the heart of the national capital New Delhi. Five heavily-armed Pakistan-sponsored terrorists entered the Parliament premises and started firing indiscriminately. Alert Indian security forces thwarted their mission to enter into the two Houses of Parliament and target elected representatives. 

    Home Minister LK Advani, MoS Defence Hiren Pathak and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pramod Mahajan along with 100 other parliamentarians were present in the House when the terrorists struck. Armed with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades, the terrorists entered through the main gate of Parliament in a white Ambassador car and dropped into the then Vice-President Krishan Kant's vehicle convoy. However, the terrorists were spotted by an alert Central Reserve Police Force constable Kamlesh Kumari who raised an alarm. She was shot dead on the spot by the terrorists. 

    Also Read: 20 years since 2001 Parliament Attack: A nation remembers

    The gunfighting between security forces and terrorists lasted for about 40 minutes. In the operation, a total of 14 people were killed, including eight security personnel and a civilian. All five terrorists, who belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were neutralised. The mastermind of the attack, Afzal Guru was subsequently arrested from Jammu & Kashmir and after due legal process convicted for his crime and hanged in 2013. 

    Asianet Newable spoke to former CRPF Inspector General DNS Bisht to know about the current security apparatus at the temple of democracy.

    Could you recall what transpired on December 13, 2001?

    The Pakistan-supported terrorists entered Parliament premises and because of the CRPF and other forces, they were not allowed to get inside the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The CRPF personnel lost their lives in this attack. The CRPF was guarding the outer cordon of Parliament while inside was being guarded by the Parliamentary security personnel. 

    How has the security apparatus been upgraded since the attack?

    It has been substantially beefed up. A lot of personnel have been deployed. There is better coordination between the CRPF, Parliamentary security watch, Delhi Police and other paramilitary forces. 

    Pakistan has always been tried to destabilise India. In recent years, India has started responding in a befitting manner. Do you think Pakistan would ever change?

    Pakistan will continue to do that because they cannot fight openly with India. Therefore, they will always try to weaken India and hit the soft targets. Pakistan will not be able to succeed as there is better coordination among the security forces, armed forces and intelligence.

    Also Read: 'Cleanliness, creativity & innovation': PM Modi urges Indians to take up 3 resolutions

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 6:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    'Ch*****' is not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    PM Modi urges Indians to take 3 resolutions includes cleanliness creativity innovation uttar pradesh gcw

    'Cleanliness, creativity & innovation': PM Modi urges Indians to take up 3 resolutions

    Goa Election 2022 Lone NCP MLA merges party legislative wing with TMC gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Lone NCP MLA merges party's legislative wing with TMC

    DRDO successfully tests long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo gcw

    DRDO successfully tests long-range 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo'

    NC chief Farooq Abdullah agrees with Rajnath Singh's remark on partition calls it Historical mistake gcw

    'Historical mistake': NC chief Farooq Abdullah agrees with Rajnath Singh's remark on partition

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties' drb

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive; BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

    Not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    'Ch*****' is not an abuse, it means 'stupid', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after FIR in Delhi

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures) RCB

    Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's wedding: Check out bride's huge diamond solitaire ring (Inside Pictures)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock likely to miss 2nd, 3rd Test due to paternity leave

    United Kingdom reports first death from Omicron variant of COVID Boris Johnson confirms gcw

    United Kingdom reports first death from Omicron variant of COVID-19, Boris Johnson confirms

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon