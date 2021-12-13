20 years since Parliament attack: 'Pakistan will always try to hit soft targets'

On the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament, Asianet Newable spoke to former CRPF Inspector General DNS Bisht

On this day, twenty years ago, terror struck the heart of the national capital New Delhi. Five heavily-armed Pakistan-sponsored terrorists entered the Parliament premises and started firing indiscriminately. Alert Indian security forces thwarted their mission to enter into the two Houses of Parliament and target elected representatives.

Home Minister LK Advani, MoS Defence Hiren Pathak and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pramod Mahajan along with 100 other parliamentarians were present in the House when the terrorists struck. Armed with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades, the terrorists entered through the main gate of Parliament in a white Ambassador car and dropped into the then Vice-President Krishan Kant's vehicle convoy. However, the terrorists were spotted by an alert Central Reserve Police Force constable Kamlesh Kumari who raised an alarm. She was shot dead on the spot by the terrorists.

The gunfighting between security forces and terrorists lasted for about 40 minutes. In the operation, a total of 14 people were killed, including eight security personnel and a civilian. All five terrorists, who belonged to Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were neutralised. The mastermind of the attack, Afzal Guru was subsequently arrested from Jammu & Kashmir and after due legal process convicted for his crime and hanged in 2013.

Asianet Newable spoke to former CRPF Inspector General DNS Bisht to know about the current security apparatus at the temple of democracy.

Could you recall what transpired on December 13, 2001?

The Pakistan-supported terrorists entered Parliament premises and because of the CRPF and other forces, they were not allowed to get inside the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The CRPF personnel lost their lives in this attack. The CRPF was guarding the outer cordon of Parliament while inside was being guarded by the Parliamentary security personnel.

How has the security apparatus been upgraded since the attack?

It has been substantially beefed up. A lot of personnel have been deployed. There is better coordination between the CRPF, Parliamentary security watch, Delhi Police and other paramilitary forces.

Pakistan has always been tried to destabilise India. In recent years, India has started responding in a befitting manner. Do you think Pakistan would ever change?

Pakistan will continue to do that because they cannot fight openly with India. Therefore, they will always try to weaken India and hit the soft targets. Pakistan will not be able to succeed as there is better coordination among the security forces, armed forces and intelligence.

