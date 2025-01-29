Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

With the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next year, almost all political parties have already begun their campaigns. The ruling Trinamool Congress party is set to launch its campaign in February, focusing on the 2026 elections. What surprises does Mamata Banerjee have in store?

Assembly Elections are scheduled for next year in the state. Almost every political party is focused on it

Many have already started campaigning. Now, it's being heard that Trinamool Congress might hold a big meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium

Trinamool Congress might start campaigning in February! From the ruling party to the opposition, the 2026 Assembly Elections are crucial for everyone

Trinamool is eager to retain power. On the other hand, the Left and BJP aim for a change. In this atmosphere, the Trinamool camp has started campaigning early

It is being said that on February 26 or 27, Trinamool Congress will hold an organizational meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Party leader Mamata Banerjee will be present

Reports suggest that the Trinamool Congress leader might advise on how to further organize the party, strengthen its foundation, minimize internal conflicts, and win all seats in the state

Political experts consider this meeting in February to be very important. It is worth noting that during the 2021 Assembly elections, a green storm swept through Bengal. Despite this, many heavyweight leaders switched parties before the elections

Which increased the discomfort of the ruling party. Along with that, the pressure on Trinamool increased due to several corruption allegations

According to political observers, the ruling party was also under tremendous pressure after the RG Kar incident last year. However, they have overcome that setback over time

In addition, in the past few months, several heavyweight leaders of the party who were imprisoned on corruption charges have been released

Besides, thanks to projects like Lakshmi Bhandar and Awas Yojana, Trinamool Congress has once again won the hearts of the people of the state

On the other hand, it is believed that the BJP's organization has lost some strength comparatively. In this atmosphere, everyone is currently focused on what the party leader will say in the meeting next February

