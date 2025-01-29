Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

With the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next year, almost all political parties have already begun their campaigns. The ruling Trinamool Congress party is set to launch its campaign in February, focusing on the 2026 elections. What surprises does Mamata Banerjee have in store?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

Assembly Elections are scheduled for next year in the state. Almost every political party is focused on it

article_image2

Many have already started campaigning. Now, it's being heard that Trinamool Congress might hold a big meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium

article_image3

Trinamool Congress might start campaigning in February! From the ruling party to the opposition, the 2026 Assembly Elections are crucial for everyone

article_image4

Trinamool is eager to retain power. On the other hand, the Left and BJP aim for a change. In this atmosphere, the Trinamool camp has started campaigning early

article_image5

It is being said that on February 26 or 27, Trinamool Congress will hold an organizational meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Party leader Mamata Banerjee will be present

article_image6

Reports suggest that the Trinamool Congress leader might advise on how to further organize the party, strengthen its foundation, minimize internal conflicts, and win all seats in the state

article_image7

Political experts consider this meeting in February to be very important. It is worth noting that during the 2021 Assembly elections, a green storm swept through Bengal. Despite this, many heavyweight leaders switched parties before the elections

article_image8

Which increased the discomfort of the ruling party. Along with that, the pressure on Trinamool increased due to several corruption allegations

article_image9

According to political observers, the ruling party was also under tremendous pressure after the RG Kar incident last year. However, they have overcome that setback over time

article_image10

In addition, in the past few months, several heavyweight leaders of the party who were imprisoned on corruption charges have been released

article_image11

Besides, thanks to projects like Lakshmi Bhandar and Awas Yojana, Trinamool Congress has once again won the hearts of the people of the state

article_image12

On the other hand, it is believed that the BJP's organization has lost some strength comparatively. In this atmosphere, everyone is currently focused on what the party leader will say in the meeting next February

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

'Pushed by crowd, dragged, struggled to find loved ones': Eyewitnesses recount Kumbh stampede horror (WATCH) shk

'Pushed by crowd, dragged, struggled to find loved ones': Eyewitnesses recount Kumbh stampede horror| WATCH

'Absurd to think Haryana BJP is poisoning water that Modi drinks': PM blasts Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Absurd to think Haryana BJP has poisoned water that Modi drinks': PM blasts Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru vkp

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi Prakash-no-makeup looks of 5 TV actresses

Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon