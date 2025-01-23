Mamata Banerjee's sudden decision on West Bengal DA hike: Salaries to be paid in installments from February

Salaries will be paid in installments starting February. Why did Mamata Banerjee make this sudden decision?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Salary to be paid in installments over three months for government employees. Why this sudden decision? The state has been grappling with DA issues. Other states have announced DA hikes, but West Bengal hasn't yet.

article_image2

No DA announcement in West Bengal. The state government hasn't specified when the Dearness Allowance will increase.

article_image3

Outstanding DA might be cleared in phases, added to monthly salaries. Mamata Banerjee to clear all DA arrears. The amount will be credited to government employees' accounts in phases.

article_image4

The state government may make an announcement soon. The arrears could be paid over three months. A DA hike of around 6% is also expected. The state government will share good news soon.

article_image5

Government employees have been deprived of their due DA for a long time, but good news may be coming. If all goes well, outstanding DA could be paid from February.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad

Mahakumbh 2025: Devki Nandan Thakur praises CM Yogi, announces sanatan dharma sansad

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned vkp

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned

College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor dmn

College student in Andhra Pradesh walks out of classroom, leaps to his death from third floor (WATCH)

Recent Stories

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23 ATG

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon