Mamata Banerjee's sudden decision on West Bengal DA hike: Salaries to be paid in installments from February

Salaries will be paid in installments starting February. Why did Mamata Banerjee make this sudden decision?

Salary to be paid in installments over three months for government employees. Why this sudden decision? The state has been grappling with DA issues. Other states have announced DA hikes, but West Bengal hasn't yet.

No DA announcement in West Bengal. The state government hasn't specified when the Dearness Allowance will increase.

Outstanding DA might be cleared in phases, added to monthly salaries. Mamata Banerjee to clear all DA arrears. The amount will be credited to government employees' accounts in phases.

The state government may make an announcement soon. The arrears could be paid over three months. A DA hike of around 6% is also expected. The state government will share good news soon.

Government employees have been deprived of their due DA for a long time, but good news may be coming. If all goes well, outstanding DA could be paid from February.

