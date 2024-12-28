List of govt/public holiday 2025: Tamil Nadu school and college holidays ANNOUNCED!

Tamil Nadu has announced 23 public holidays for 2025. January has 5 holidays, while April, August, and October each have 3. Notably, November has no holidays.

Holidays bring immense joy to students and employees. With 2024 nearing its end, let's see the public holidays for 2025. All Saturdays and Sundays are declared holidays.

2025 Public Holidays January 1 (New Year), January 14 (Pongal), January 15 (Thiruvalluvar Day), January 16 (Uzhavar Thirunal), January 26 (Republic Day), February 11 (Thaipusam), March 30 (Telugu New Year), March 31 (Ramzan), April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 14 (Tamil New Year/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday), April 18 (Good Friday), May 1 (Labor Day).

2025 has 24 holidays, including one bank holiday, making it 23 general holidays. January 14-16 are Pongal holidays. January has the most holidays (5). April, August, and October have 3 holidays each. November has no public holidays.

Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami fall on the same day (October 2nd). Republic Day, Telugu New Year, and Moharam fall on Sundays, disappointing school students.

