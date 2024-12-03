Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Know about interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakh for women

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: The government offers interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to women for starting their own businesses. Here's how women can take advantage of this scheme to establish their ventures.

The central government implements various schemes for the poor and middle class. These schemes cater to diverse needs. Most government schemes target the underprivileged, benefiting millions. The government is continuously striving to empower women, promoting them across all sectors through various initiatives.

The Indian government launched the new Lakhpati Didi Yojana scheme to empower women economically. Under this scheme, women can receive interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh. This article explains how women can start businesses using this scheme. The government provides Rs 5 lakhs under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. This scheme was launched on August 15th of last year to empower women.

The scheme aims to empower women economically and help them start businesses. To benefit, women must join a Self-Help Group (SHG). SHGs are primarily designed for rural women. If a woman wants to start a business, she can apply for a loan through the SHG with her business plan.

Joining SHGs is essential To benefit from the Lakhpati Didi scheme, women must join an SHG. The government provides skill development training and financial assistance to women in these groups, enhancing their capabilities.

How to apply for the loan After joining an SHG, a woman needs to create a business plan. The SHG then submits this plan to the government. Officials review the application, and if approved, an interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh is granted.

This enables women to start their businesses. By successfully running their ventures, women can achieve financial independence and self-reliance.

