Kolkata's Air Quality Index: Pollution in city increases; Nitrogen Dioxide levels HIGH

Kolkata's air, especially in Baliagunge, has alarming levels of nitrogen dioxide. This poses serious health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Learn about the causes and health impacts of this toxic gas

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 8:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

Kolkata's air quality, especially in Ballygunge, is a concern. The AQI is extremly high causing health hazards

article_image2

Ballygunge had the highest nitrogen dioxide levels in Kolkata last year. It is a cause of serious concern

article_image3

It's mainly emitted from petrol and diesel vehicle tailpipes, according to a Greenpeace report which is causing health hazard for sensitive groups

article_image4

WHO guidelines recommend 10 g/m³ of nitrogen dioxide for safe living. But the levels are extremly high

article_image5

Kolkata meets WHO standards for nitrogen dioxide 80% of the time, but levels rise significantly on other days

article_image6

Nitrogen dioxide levels in the city are reaching 28 g/m³, while India's national standard is 40 g/m³. Experts classify nitrogen dioxide as a highly harmful and toxic gas. Nitrogen dioxide can cause lung damage, allergies, and respiratory illnesses

article_image7

It can worsen allergies, respiratory problems, and heart conditions, and is particularly harmful to children. The presence of nitrogen dioxide in the air is causing various health complications

