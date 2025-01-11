Kolkata weather update: BIG relief for West Bengal residents as temperature expected to rise

Kolkata experiences a cold spell as the city's temperature drops to 12°C.  Weather updates and forecasts for West Bengal. Temperatures may rise by 2-3°C over the next three days. A similar forecast has been issued for North Bengal.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 6:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 6:43 PM IST

On Saturday morning (January 11,2025), Kolkata's temperature dropped significantly.  However, the Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will rise again from Sunday.

article_image2

Due to a western disturbance, the winter chill won't be severe during Poush Sankranti. On Saturday, the temperature in Purulia was considerably low.

article_image3

Purulia's temperature nearly matched Darjeeling's. The lowest temperature in Purulia was 6.5°C. The difference between Purulia and Darjeeling's temperature was only 1.5°C. Temperatures are also considerably low in other western districts.

article_image4

Kolkata's lowest temperature on Saturday was 12.6°C, which is 1.2°C below normal. On Friday, the city's highest temperature did not exceed 22.2°C, which is 2.5°C below normal.

article_image5

Temperatures dropped below 10°C in several districts on Saturday. Kalyani 9.5°C, Jhargram 9.5°C, Sriniketan 9.9°C, and Bardhaman's lowest temperature was 9.8°C.

article_image6

Uluberia 10.5°C, Bankura 10.5°C, Berhampore 10.4°C Panagarh 10.3°C, and Asansol's temperature dropped to 10.1°C.

article_image7

No temperature change expected in South Bengal districts in next 24 hours. Temperatures may rise by 2-3°C over the next three days. A similar forecast has been issued for North Bengal.

article_image8

Light to moderate fog alert issued for most districts. Visibility may decrease significantly due to fog. This could disrupt morning commutes and traffic.

article_image9

Kalimpong may experience light rain on Monday. There is also a possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling due to the rain.

