Kolkata weather update: BIG relief for West Bengal residents as temperature expected to rise

Kolkata experiences a cold spell as the city's temperature drops to 12°C. Weather updates and forecasts for West Bengal.

On Saturday morning (January 11,2025), Kolkata's temperature dropped significantly. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will rise again from Sunday.

Due to a western disturbance, the winter chill won't be severe during Poush Sankranti. On Saturday, the temperature in Purulia was considerably low.

Purulia's temperature nearly matched Darjeeling's. The lowest temperature in Purulia was 6.5°C. The difference between Purulia and Darjeeling's temperature was only 1.5°C. Temperatures are also considerably low in other western districts.

Kolkata's lowest temperature on Saturday was 12.6°C, which is 1.2°C below normal. On Friday, the city's highest temperature did not exceed 22.2°C, which is 2.5°C below normal.

Temperatures dropped below 10°C in several districts on Saturday. Kalyani 9.5°C, Jhargram 9.5°C, Sriniketan 9.9°C, and Bardhaman's lowest temperature was 9.8°C.

Uluberia 10.5°C, Bankura 10.5°C, Berhampore 10.4°C Panagarh 10.3°C, and Asansol's temperature dropped to 10.1°C.

No temperature change expected in South Bengal districts in next 24 hours. Temperatures may rise by 2-3°C over the next three days. A similar forecast has been issued for North Bengal.

Light to moderate fog alert issued for most districts. Visibility may decrease significantly due to fog. This could disrupt morning commutes and traffic.

Kalimpong may experience light rain on Monday. There is also a possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling due to the rain.

