Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return to city after Makar Sankranti? Check Met office forecast HERE

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a return of colder weather after Poush Sankranti. Fog is expected on Monday morning, clearing by afternoon. Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience rain and snowfall

On Monday, the sky will be foggy in the morning and clear in the afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 25 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius

Water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the night temperature will increase and will increase further on 14th January

There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in Darjeeling on Monday. There will also be rainfall in the hilly areas of Kalimpong

There will be more chances of fog in North Bengal. Visibility can be 50 meters or less. There will also be light to moderate fog in South Bengal

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in most districts of South Bengal today. Fog is more likely in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the morning in other districts including Kolkata. There is currently no chance of rain in South Bengal

A cyclonic circulation persists over East Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation exists over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal

The temperature will increase by two to three degrees Celsius by Tuesday. There is no possibility of winter tomorrow on Poush Sankranti

