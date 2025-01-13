Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return to city after Makar Sankranti? Check Met office forecast HERE

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a return of colder weather after Poush Sankranti. Fog is expected on Monday morning, clearing by afternoon. Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience rain and snowfall

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 8:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 8:06 AM IST

The Alipore Meteorological Department believes that temperature may falll after poush sankranti bringing winter back to the city

article_image2

On Monday, the sky will be foggy in the morning and clear in the afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 25 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius

article_image3

Water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the night temperature will increase and will increase further on 14th January

article_image4

There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in Darjeeling on Monday. There will also be rainfall in the hilly areas of Kalimpong

article_image5

There will be more chances of fog in North Bengal. Visibility can be 50 meters or less. There will also be light to moderate fog in South Bengal

article_image6

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in most districts of South Bengal today. Fog is more likely in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts

article_image7

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the morning in other districts including Kolkata. There is currently no chance of rain in South Bengal

article_image8

A cyclonic circulation persists over East Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation exists over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal

article_image9

The temperature will increase by two to three degrees Celsius by Tuesday. There is no possibility of winter tomorrow on Poush Sankranti

article_image10

Fog is more likely in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: P V Anvar steps down as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; submits resignation letter to Speaker Shamseer anr

Kerala: P V Anvar steps down as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; submits resignation letter to Speaker Shamseer

Kerala: Sabarimala Makaravilakku tomorrow january 14 2025; Strict restrictions to be imposed near temple premises; Read anr

Kerala: Sabarimala Makaravilakku tomorrow; Strict restrictions to be imposed near temple premises; Read

Cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli leaves 4 injured, firefighters control blaze vkp

BREAKING: Cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli leaves 4 injured, firefighters control blaze

Mahakumbh Triveni of Devotion Kalpvasis embrace sacrifice, restraint, and determination

Mahakumbh’s Triveni of Devotion: Kalpvasis embrace sacrifice, restraint, and determination

Mahakumbh Smooth traffic flow ensured for Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti with new routes

Mahakumbh: Smooth traffic flow ensured for Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti with new routes

Recent Stories

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month AJR

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon