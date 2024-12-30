Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to fall by 3-4 degrees, met office predicts THIS for New Year

Kolkata and surrounding areas of West Bengal will enjoy a mild winter day with pleasant weather on December 30, 2024

Weather News: Kolkata and surrounding areas of West Bengal will enjoy a mild winter day with pleasant weather on December 30, 2024. Kolkata is likely to experience a gentle chill during daylight hours

Temperatures range from 14°C in the early morning to 25°C in the afternoon. Humidity levels will be moderate, around 60%, creating a comfortable environment for outdoor activities

Kolkata Weather: The day will be mostly sunny with a gentle breeze in the afternoon. The pleasant environment is conducive to productive work

No significant rainfall is expected, and fog is unlikely to disrupt visibility. West Bengal Weather: In North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri, temperatures will hover around a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 15°C

South Bengal, including cities like Howrah, Medinipur, and Asansol, will witness pleasant and dry weather similar to Kolkata throughout the day

Overall, West Bengal will experience a relatively calm and enjoyable day with no major weather disruptions

Latest Videos