Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Hints of winter's departure are appearing in January itself. Meteorologists predict Kolkata's temperature may reach 30°C. Since the beginning of January, Kolkata's temperature has dropped to 12°C only once

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

The saying, 'Magh's winter is like a tiger's roar,' is about to be proven completely wrong. Because in this Magh itself, the temperature will touch 30 degrees

article_image2

The time has come to take off the sweaters and put on cotton clothes. Winter seems to be on its way out in January itself

article_image3

According to the Meteorological Department, since the beginning of January, Kolkata's temperature has dropped to 12 degrees Celsius only once

article_image4

Similarly, it was 13 degrees Celsius for four days and 14 degrees Celsius for nine days. The city's night temperature has been around 15 and 16 degrees for seven days. These statistics are disappointing for the winter of late Poush and early Magh

article_image5

Records from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, show that the last 15 days were the coldest in Kolkata, considering the 10-year statistics from 2015 to 2024

article_image6

Now the question is, will winter bid farewell in January itself? This question is on everyone's mind. Everyone is enjoying the mild winter. Will winter bid farewell amidst this

article_image7

Weather expert Rabindra Goyenka says there is a possibility of winter returning before the end of January. But, there are doubts about how strong its bite will be

article_image8

Meanwhile, the night temperature has been hovering around 14-15 degrees Celsius for a few days. The maximum temperature was 24-25 degrees Celsius

article_image9

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius. Today, Wednesday, Kolkata's minimum temperature is 16 degrees and the maximum is 26 degrees Celsius

article_image10

Therefore, it goes without saying that this temperature will touch 30 in January itself. In other words, winter may bid farewell in January this year. Meteorologists fear that the temperature will touch 30 degrees Celsius in January this year

