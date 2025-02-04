Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK

Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to decrease by three to four degrees over the next three days. The chill will then subside, and temperatures will rise by two to three degrees over the following two days. A fog alert has been issued for North Bengal.

Temperature drop in Southern districts

Temperatures in southern districts may decrease by three to four degrees over the next three days. In Kolkata, the mercury could drop to 18 degrees.

Temperature rise expected after initial drop

After that, the cold will subside. There is a possibility of a two to three degree increase in temperature over the next two days. The Meteorological Department says there is no chance of the mercury falling below 15 degrees.

Cloudy morning, clear afternoon in Kolkata

The sky will be cloudy on Tuesday morning, but the weather will be clear in the afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 27 degrees and 18 degrees respectively.

Fog alert for North Bengal districts

Fog alerts have been issued for Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda.

Stable temperatures in North Bengal

There is currently no possibility of a drop in mercury in North Bengal. There will not be much change in temperature for the next five days.

Dry weather across all districts

The weather will remain dry in all districts. There is currently no chance of rain in Darjeeling or Kalimpong.

Fog alert for several districts

Fog alerts have been issued in many districts. Light to moderate fog may occur in East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.

Temperature drop expected before winter's end

Temperatures may drop once more before winter bids farewell. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast that there is a possibility of a drop in mercury in South Bengal.

Winter's departure and temperature rise

Winter may depart by mid-February. Along with that, there is a possibility of a two to three degree increase in temperature.

Western disturbances causing temperature fluctuations

This decrease in winter is mainly due to western disturbances. Preparations are underway to bid farewell to winter.

