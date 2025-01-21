Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts SUNNY winter days, says THIS about rain; Check

Winter announces its arrival with sunny days and cool breezes. Minimum temperatures will hover around 14-15 degrees Celsius. While mornings may be foggy, afternoons will see clear skies

Winter makes its presence felt with sunny days and cool breezes. As a result, the minimum temperature will stay around 14-15 degrees Celsius

While mornings may be foggy, the sky clears up in the afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 25 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively

The minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas was 15.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. The maximum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. Relative humidity in the air was between 54% and 94%

All districts of South Bengal experienced light fog in the morning. There is no chance of rain. Nights will feel colder compared to days

There is a possibility of fog in Malda, Dhulianjapur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar in North Bengal. Overall, the weather will remain dry

Hopes for winter's return in early January are beginning to fade. Despite a good start, repeated western disturbances during the summer months have altered the winter pattern

All districts of South Bengal experienced light fog in the morning. There is no chance of rain as per latest updates. While mornings may be foggy, the sky clears up in the afternoon

Latest Videos