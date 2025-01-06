Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office issues rain, snowfall forecast for THESE places; Check

Rain is expected to make an appearance in South Bengal, accompanied by a drop in temperature. The weather in Bengal is set to change in the coming week! Here's the latest weather forecast and updates

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:38 AM IST

Fluctuating temperatures continue, with both cold spells and rising mercury levels. January's unpredictable weather is proving challenging

article_image2

Temperatures have risen slightly in South Bengal because of the western disturbance and is predicted to rise further

article_image3

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave will decrease significantly from Monday, and temperatures will rise further

article_image4

The northerly winds have paused. The cold northwesterly winds are blocked by a western disturbance which is blocking the wintery winds

article_image5

Meanwhile, the influence of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal is increasing, leading to a rise in temperatures

article_image6

The Meteorological Department forecasts a 2 to 4 degree Celsius temperature increase in South Bengal from Sunday for the next three days

article_image7

The mercury will drop again from Wednesday, and the winter chill will return making the city and adjoining areas feel the cold

article_image8

No rain is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts of South Bengal until next Sunday. The weather will remain dry

article_image9

Light to moderate fog is expected tomorrow morning in parts of East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia in South Bengal

article_image10

However, it will clear up as the day progresses. No alerts have been issued by the met office for this part of the country

article_image11

No rain is expected in North Bengal on Monday. Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar on Tuesday

article_image12

Snowfall is possible in one or two parts of Darjeeling. Dense fog will be observed in the districts of North Bengal

