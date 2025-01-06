Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office issues rain, snowfall forecast for THESE places; Check
Rain is expected to make an appearance in South Bengal, accompanied by a drop in temperature. The weather in Bengal is set to change in the coming week! Here's the latest weather forecast and updates
Fluctuating temperatures continue, with both cold spells and rising mercury levels. January's unpredictable weather is proving challenging
Temperatures have risen slightly in South Bengal because of the western disturbance and is predicted to rise further
According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave will decrease significantly from Monday, and temperatures will rise further
The northerly winds have paused. The cold northwesterly winds are blocked by a western disturbance which is blocking the wintery winds
Meanwhile, the influence of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal is increasing, leading to a rise in temperatures
The Meteorological Department forecasts a 2 to 4 degree Celsius temperature increase in South Bengal from Sunday for the next three days
The mercury will drop again from Wednesday, and the winter chill will return making the city and adjoining areas feel the cold
No rain is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts of South Bengal until next Sunday. The weather will remain dry
Light to moderate fog is expected tomorrow morning in parts of East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia in South Bengal
However, it will clear up as the day progresses. No alerts have been issued by the met office for this part of the country
No rain is expected in North Bengal on Monday. Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar on Tuesday
Snowfall is possible in one or two parts of Darjeeling. Dense fog will be observed in the districts of North Bengal