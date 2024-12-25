Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Christmas 2024: Will it rain today? Check prediction for Kolkata, Darjeeling
Reduced cold and increased chances of rain in West Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Darjeeling on Christmas. Dense fog in North Bengal and light to moderate fog in South Bengal are expected
The cold disappears and rain returns to Bengal. While the whole country is shivering in the cold, people in West Bengal are longing for it
There is occasional light rain. This raises hopes in many that there will be a good cold spell in Bengal - but the reality is different
The cold is almost gone from Bengal. Find out if it will rain or get cold on Christmas. Yesterday it drizzled very lightly in scattered places around Kolkata and Howah
Alipore meteorologist Sourish Bandyopadhyay recently gave a major weather update. Find out what the weather will be like today
Rain is forecast in Darjeeling on Christmas. Similarly, dense fog in North Bengal and light to moderate fog in South Bengal
Today will be warm. The temperature will be above normal. Today the maximum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius
Meanwhile, the northerly wind is stuck in the Western Disturbance. For this reason, the weather will remain like this for the next 3-4 days
Heavy rain will occur in Odisha today. Which will affect Bengal. It will rain in three districts adjacent to and on the coast of Odisha. It will rain in South 24 Parganas and West Medinipur
Cloudy skies are likely today on Christmas. Light to moderate fog will cover entire Bengal in the morning