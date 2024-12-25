Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Christmas 2024: Will it rain today? Check prediction for Kolkata, Darjeeling

Reduced cold and increased chances of rain in West Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Darjeeling on Christmas. Dense fog in North Bengal and light to moderate fog in South Bengal are expected

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

The cold disappears and rain returns to Bengal. While the whole country is shivering in the cold, people in West Bengal are longing for it

article_image2

There is occasional light rain. This raises hopes in many that there will be a good cold spell in Bengal - but the reality is different

article_image3

The cold is almost gone from Bengal. Find out if it will rain or get cold on Christmas. Yesterday it drizzled very lightly in scattered places around Kolkata and Howah

article_image4

Alipore meteorologist Sourish Bandyopadhyay recently gave a major weather update. Find out what the weather will be like today

article_image5

Rain is forecast in Darjeeling on Christmas. Similarly, dense fog in North Bengal and light to moderate fog in South Bengal

article_image6

Today will be warm. The temperature will be above normal. Today the maximum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius

article_image7

Meanwhile, the northerly wind is stuck in the Western Disturbance. For this reason, the weather will remain like this for the next 3-4 days

article_image8

Heavy rain will occur in Odisha today. Which will affect Bengal. It will rain in three districts adjacent to and on the coast of Odisha. It will rain in South 24 Parganas and West Medinipur

article_image9

Cloudy skies are likely today on Christmas. Light to moderate fog will cover entire Bengal in the morning

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving anr

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving

AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt confirms Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; read notice issued snt

AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt says Mahila Samman & Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance carrying bodies of 3 Khalistani terrorists crashes in Rampur, no casualties snt

Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance carrying bodies of 3 Khalistani terrorists crashes in Rampur, no casualties

Delhi weather update: Dense fog engulfs national capital, flight and train operations hit gcw

Delhi weather update: Dense fog engulfs national capital, flight and train operations hit

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala? arif mohammad khan anr

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala?

Recent Stories

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving anr

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace ATG

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace

Many killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation gcw

15 killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation

Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy snowfall blankets Himachal, tourists face challenges; Read on ATG

Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy snowfall blankets Himachal, tourists face challenges; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon