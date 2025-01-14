Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Fog, temperature drop expected post Sankranti? Check forecast HERE

No rain expected in West Bengal for the next seven days, but some districts will experience fog. The Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature after January 18 due to cold winds

No rain is expected in any district of the state for the next seven days. The sky is clear. However, there is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the coastal areas of two rivers in Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Birbhum

Makar Sankranti. Usually, this winter is felt quite well. But westerly winds have blocked the free flow of northerly winds

There is a possibility of light rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong today. Light rain and snowfall have occurred in both these places

Today's minimum temperature will be 14 degrees and the maximum temperature will be 25 degrees. However, cold winds will blow from the north-east. So it will be very cold

The Meteorological Department predicts that after Saturday, cold winds will start blowing from the north-west or north in Bengal, so the cold will return

Light to moderate fog is likely in Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda in North Bengal. Dense fog is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur

Visibility may be less than two hundred meters due to dense fog in these districts. Besides, there is no possibility of any significant change in the minimum temperature in the next five days

However, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the mercury will drop again after Saturday

January 18. This means that the intense cold of winter in the month of Magh will be a delight for winter lovers

