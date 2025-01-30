Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Cold to persist during Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE

Winter isn't leaving yet, despite a slight temperature increase before Saraswati Puja. Dense fog and cold weather will persist in the districts. While the temperature may rise slightly, the winter ambiance will remain

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 7:05 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

The temperature is gradually increasing before Saraswati Puja in Kolkata. City dwellers have enjoyed the winter this year

article_image2

But, the Meteorological Department says winter is not leaving yet. Sources say, dense fog will persist in the districts for the next few days. The sky may be partly cloudy. It will feel quite cold from morning

article_image3

The minimum temperature in the districts is currently around 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is 24 degrees

article_image4

Along with fog, the impact of northerly winds is increasing in Malda and South Dinajpur. Kolkata's sky is covered with fog since morning. Today's maximum temperature will be 29 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 21 degrees

article_image5

Winter is not leaving yet. There is no possibility of rain in any state. However, the temperature will increase before Saraswati Puja. The temperature may be between 26 and 29 degrees. The temperature will increase from Thursday. It may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh stampede: Rs 25 lakh aid for deceased families, announces UP CM Yogi Adityanath vkp

Maha Kumbh stampede: Rs 25 lakh aid for deceased families, announces UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Beyond my current scope DeepSeek AI dodges questions on India-China border row, Kiren Rijiju & more (WATCH) snt

'Beyond my current scope': DeepSeek AI dodges questions on India-China border row, Kiren Rijiju & more (WATCH)

BREAKING: 30 people dead in massive Maha Kumbh stampede, confirms DIG shk

30 people dead, 60 injured in massive Maha Kumbh stampede, confirms DIG

Haryana CM Saini takes sip of Yamuna water to counter Kejriwal's poisoning claims (WATCH) shk

Haryana CM Saini takes sip of Yamuna water to counter Kejriwal's poisoning claims (WATCH)

BREAKING: Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP 3 re-imposed in Delhi as air quality worsens shk

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP 3 re-imposed in Delhi as air quality worsens

Recent Stories

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on NTI

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on

UEFA Champions League round up: Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 16 dmn

UEFA Champions League round up: Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 16

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Taapsee Pannu earn multiple nominations NTI

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday earn multiple nominations

15-year-old girl shot dead by father in Pakistan over TikTok videos in alleged honour killing dmn

15-year-old girl shot dead by father in Pakistan over TikTok videos in alleged honour killing

BHEL Stock Hits High: Experts predict potential to double soon NTI

BHEL Stock Hits High: Experts predict potential to double soon

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon