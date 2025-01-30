Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Cold to persist during Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE

Winter isn't leaving yet, despite a slight temperature increase before Saraswati Puja. Dense fog and cold weather will persist in the districts. While the temperature may rise slightly, the winter ambiance will remain

The temperature is gradually increasing before Saraswati Puja in Kolkata. City dwellers have enjoyed the winter this year

But, the Meteorological Department says winter is not leaving yet. Sources say, dense fog will persist in the districts for the next few days. The sky may be partly cloudy. It will feel quite cold from morning

The minimum temperature in the districts is currently around 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is 24 degrees

Along with fog, the impact of northerly winds is increasing in Malda and South Dinajpur. Kolkata's sky is covered with fog since morning. Today's maximum temperature will be 29 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 21 degrees

Winter is not leaving yet. There is no possibility of rain in any state. However, the temperature will increase before Saraswati Puja. The temperature may be between 26 and 29 degrees. The temperature will increase from Thursday. It may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius

