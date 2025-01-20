Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness sunny skies, chilly nights; Check forecast

Kolkata experiences ongoing winter chill with temperatures between 14-27 degrees Celsius. Fog is expected in North Bengal, while South Bengal enjoys dry weather. No significant temperature changes are anticipated in the next five days

Winter's strong batting knocks Bengal residents, accompanied by fog and north wind indicating winter's presence

Monday's minimum and maximum temperatures in Kolkata are 14 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively making it cold

Temperatures in remote areas may drop by a further 2-1 degrees. However, Kolkata has sunny skies today

There is almost no chance of rain in the south today, but there is a possibility of fog in Malda, Dhulian, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar in North Bengal

Overall, the weather will remain dry. Light fog in the morning in all districts of South Bengal. No chance of rain

Nights will feel colder compared to days. Night temperatures are expected to drop further making people feel cold

Winter is likely to show its strength in Bengal's climate. Bengal experienced the wrath of winter in the month of Poush

Repeated western disturbances during the summer months have led to changes in winter patterns this year

No significant change in temperature is expected in the next five days. Consequently, the minimum temperature will remain around 14 to 15 degrees

Winter will make its presence felt with cold winds. There will be fog in the morning which will decrease visibility

