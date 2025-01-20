Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness sunny skies, chilly nights; Check forecast

Kolkata experiences ongoing winter chill with temperatures between 14-27 degrees Celsius. Fog is expected in North Bengal, while South Bengal enjoys dry weather. No significant temperature changes are anticipated in the next five days

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 8:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 8:06 AM IST

Winter's strong batting knocks Bengal residents, accompanied by fog and north wind indicating winter's presence

article_image2

Monday's minimum and maximum temperatures in Kolkata are 14 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively making it cold

article_image3

Temperatures in remote areas may drop by a further 2-1 degrees. However, Kolkata has sunny skies today

article_image4

There is almost no chance of rain in the south today, but there is a possibility of fog in Malda, Dhulian, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar in North Bengal

article_image5

Overall, the weather will remain dry. Light fog in the morning in all districts of South Bengal. No chance of rain

article_image6

Nights will feel colder compared to days. Night temperatures are expected to drop further making people feel cold

article_image7

Winter is likely to show its strength in Bengal's climate. Bengal experienced the wrath of winter in the month of Poush

article_image8

Repeated western disturbances during the summer months have led to changes in winter patterns this year

article_image9

No significant change in temperature is expected in the next five days. Consequently, the minimum temperature will remain around 14 to 15 degrees

article_image10

Winter will make its presence felt with cold winds. There will be fog in the morning which will decrease visibility

