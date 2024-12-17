Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City experiences COLDEST day of season; fog disrupts travel

The Meteorological Department has predicted that this cold wave will continue for the next 48 hours, with the city's maximum temperature expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, providing some respite from the cold in the afternoon

Weather News: Cold wave and fog will persist in Kolkata and districts on December 17th. It was chilly cold this morning

Kolkata and most parts of the state witnessed another chilly morning today, December 17th for the second consecutive day

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14 and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, while many parts of the state recorded further drops, marking the onset of the coldest spell of the season

The cold wave has intensified. The Met Office has confirmed that northwesterly winds from the Himalayan region have intensified, resulting in temperatures much lower than normal this season

The Meteorological Department has predicted that this cold wave will continue for the next 48 hours, with Kolkata's minimum temperature likely to stay between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius

The city's maximum temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the cold in the afternoon

Morning fog and reduced visibility. Dense fog has enveloped many districts of West Bengal in the morning, reducing visibility to a few meters in places like Siliguri, Murshidabad, and Malda

Passengers are advised to exercise caution on roads and railways, as delays and disruptions may occur, especially during the morning hours

For commuters in Kolkata, local trains and buses are experiencing slight delays, impacting daily rush hour commutes. The cold is likely to persist, making December 17th the coldest day yet

