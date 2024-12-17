Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City experiences COLDEST day of season; fog disrupts travel

The Meteorological Department has predicted that this cold wave will continue for the next 48 hours, with the city's maximum temperature expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, providing some respite from the cold in the afternoon

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 8:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

Weather News: Cold wave and fog will persist in Kolkata and districts on December 17th. It was chilly cold this morning

article_image2

Kolkata and most parts of the state witnessed another chilly morning today, December 17th for the second consecutive day

article_image3

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14 and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, while many parts of the state recorded further drops, marking the onset of the coldest spell of the season

article_image4

The cold wave has intensified. The Met Office has confirmed that northwesterly winds from the Himalayan region have intensified, resulting in temperatures much lower than normal this season

article_image5

The Meteorological Department has predicted that this cold wave will continue for the next 48 hours, with Kolkata's minimum temperature likely to stay between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius

article_image6

The city's maximum temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the cold in the afternoon

article_image7

Morning fog and reduced visibility. Dense fog has enveloped many districts of West Bengal in the morning, reducing visibility to a few meters in places like Siliguri, Murshidabad, and Malda

article_image8

Passengers are advised to exercise caution on roads and railways, as delays and disruptions may occur, especially during the morning hours

article_image9

For commuters in Kolkata, local trains and buses are experiencing slight delays, impacting daily rush hour commutes. The cold is likely to persist, making December 17th the coldest day yet

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri gcw

11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri

Bengaluru 41 year old man hangs himself over family dispute in Soladevanahalli probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: 41-year-old man hangs himself over family dispute in Soladevanahalli, probe underway

IT raids multiple Bengaluru businesses, targets tax evasion vkp

BREAKING: IT raids multiple Bengaluru businesses, targets tax evasion

NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi to discuss LAC border truce in Beijing vkp

NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi to discuss LAC border truce in Beijing

One Nation One Election bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today gcw

'One Nation One Election' bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Recent Stories

Wisconsin tragedy marks 202nd school shooting of 2024: Teen shooter identified, Biden urges Congress to act snt

Wisconsin tragedy marks 202nd school shooting of 2024: Teen shooter identified, Biden urges Congress to act

11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri gcw

11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri

Bengaluru 41 year old man hangs himself over family dispute in Soladevanahalli probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: 41-year-old man hangs himself over family dispute in Soladevanahalli, probe underway

Chennai Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here ATG

Chennai: Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here

Chennai Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here ATG

Chennai: Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon