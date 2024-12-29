Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Chill in the air, City to experience SEVERE cold THIS New Year? Check

Snowfall graces North Bengal, with Darjeeling expecting more as the year ends, while South Bengal prepares for rain. However, a biting cold wave remains unlikely for South Bengal, as per the Meteorological Department. A mild chill is expected with gradual temperature drops, but no severe winter is forecasted

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 6:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 6:05 AM IST

Weather

Snowfall has been reported in North Bengal, with more expected in several districts, including Darjeeling, as the year ends. Meanwhile, rain is predicted in various districts of South Bengal. Despite these developments, South Bengal has yet to experience a significant drop in temperatures, and according to the Meteorological Department, such a cold spell is unlikely to occur

article_image2

Temperatures are expected to dip at the end of the year, bringing a touch of cool air. However, the chances of experiencing biting cold remain low for the people of Bengal, as per weather predictions. The Meteorological Department has indicated that there is no likelihood of a severe or prolonged cold wave

article_image3

Over the next 24 hours, little to no change in temperature is anticipated in South Bengal. From Monday onwards, however, temperatures are expected to decrease gradually. A drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is projected across Kolkata and other districts in South Bengal, with this trend likely to continue through Wednesday

article_image4

Isolated rainfall is expected in some western districts during this period. For North Bengal, light to moderate fog is likely during the early mornings of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

article_image5

Early next week, snowfall is expected in Darjeeling, while hailstorms are likely in Kalimpong. The weather in the remaining districts of North Bengal is expected to remain dry

