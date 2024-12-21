Kolkata Weather ALERT: Rain forecast in South Bengal, snowfall in North Bengal

Rain continues to linger in Bengal even in December. Rainfall is predicted in several districts of South Bengal by the end of this week. A snowfall forecast is also anticipated for North Bengal

Winter remains elusive in December

December is nearing its end, but winter remains elusive. When will winter arrive in full force? The Alipore Meteorological Office has no answer yet

Cloudy Skies

Cloudy skies persist even in December, hindering the northerly winds causin temperature to remain relatively warm for this part of the year

Rain Forecast

Rainfall is predicted for South Bengal by the end of this week, potentially affecting eight to ten districts of the eastern state

Snowfall in the North

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, there is a high probability of snowfall in two districts of North Bengal

Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move northwest towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast

Western Disturbance

A new western disturbance has formed over Northwest India and is expected to enter the region on December 27th. A jet stream and a vortex are also present

Impact on Bengal

These weather systems have begun to impact Bengal, causing a pause in winter's arrival in South Bengal. Cloudy skies and potential rain are expected from Friday

Rain Forecast

Rain is predicted for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram

Snowfall

Snowfall, along with the possibility of rain, is expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of North Bengal

Fog Alert

Dense fog alert issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas in South Bengal. Visibility may drop below 200 meters. Fog is also likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda in North Bengal

