Kolkata on Christmas Day 2024: Traffic guide, roads to avoid for smooth travel

Kolkata Police have implemented traffic management strategies for Christmas. Several roads, including Park Street and Middleton Street, will be closed to ensure smooth crowd management

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Kolkata is immersed in the festive spirit of Christmas. Park Street, Victoria Memorial, and St. Paul's Cathedral are bustling with activity. The city is experiencing higher than usual traffic volume

article_image2

Kolkata, a cosmopolitan city, attracts visitors from around the world, especially during the holiday season. From Christmas to New Year's Day, several areas experience significant crowds. To manage this, Kolkata Police have implemented traffic restrictions

article_image3

Several roads will be closed on Christmas Day, including the stretch from Chowringhee Road via Wood Street to Park Street and Middleton Street. Traffic will be regulated on various roads starting Tuesday. Only eastward traffic will be permitted from Ho Chi Minh Sarani. No vehicles will be allowed to enter Russel Street. Little Russel Street to Shakespeare Sarani crossing will be closed. Westbound traffic from Free School Street to Kid Street may be regulated if heavy congestion occurs

article_image4

In addition to road closures, traffic will be diverted. Vehicles from Mayo Road and Chowringhee Road will be diverted from Kidwai Street. Southbound traffic on Jawaharlal Nehru Road will be diverted towards the Park Street flyover or Mayo Road, connecting with other routes towards Dufferin Road or Khidirpur Road. Traffic towards Shakespeare Sarani on Chowringhee Road will continue as usual. All auto-rickshaws using Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, Free School Street, and Marquis Street will be diverted

