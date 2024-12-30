Kolkata New Year Weather LATEST update: Will rain SPOIL your celebrations? Check HERE

As we bid farewell to 2024, the big question on everyone’s mind is: how will the weather shape our New Year’s Eve celebrations? Will we be shivering in the cold or dealing with rain that dampens the festivities? Let’s dive into the latest forecast and find out what the weather holds for us

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

As 2024 draws to a close, the excitement for the New Year's Eve is palpable. However, the question remains: will we be celebrating the arrival of 2025 with a chill in the air, shivering and shaking, or will the festivities be dampened by rain? What does the weather forecast say?

article_image2

With just a day left for the last day of 2024, it's time for the New Year's Eve celebrations. The cold weather will be part of the experience as we welcome the new year. Many are planning to stay up late and celebrate, but how will the weather affect these plans? Will we have to brave the cold to welcome 2025, or will the rain spoil the festivities? The weather department has some updates

article_image3

According to the weather department's forecast, there could be rain on New Year's Eve in three districts of South Bengal, and the temperature is expected to drop. The mercury will fall as the year ends, and the winter chill will intensify in various districts. Before the year ends, the sky will be partially cloudy in several districts. However, the temperature could rise slightly on Monday night

article_image4

For those heading to the hills to witness the first sunrise of the new year, there is some great news. Snowfall may occur in Darjeeling as the year ends and the new year begins, and there is also a possibility of hailstorm in Kalimpong. Rain is expected in all the districts of North Bengal, while light showers may occur in three districts of South Bengal. On Monday and Tuesday, the temperature in South Bengal will drop. By Wednesday, temperatures could fall by as much as 5 degrees. The end of the year and the arrival of the new year will bring in a more intense winter feel

article_image5

On New Year's Eve, a strong north-westerly wind will bring a cool breeze to Bengal. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperature in Kolkata could dip to 14 degrees or lower. In the western districts, the temperature could fall below 10 degrees. A cold wave is expected to grip the region as the year begins. The weather department also mentioned that a western disturbance has entered north-western India. Another western disturbance is expected to arrive on January 1. The jet stream winds are active in north-western India, and a cyclonic circulation is present near East Bangladesh and surrounding areas. There is also an active cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back shk

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH) shk

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH)

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies shk

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Rohit Sharma mentally disturbed after Indias defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy dmn

Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon