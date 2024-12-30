Kolkata New Year Weather LATEST update: Will rain SPOIL your celebrations? Check HERE

As we bid farewell to 2024, the big question on everyone’s mind is: how will the weather shape our New Year’s Eve celebrations? Will we be shivering in the cold or dealing with rain that dampens the festivities? Let’s dive into the latest forecast and find out what the weather holds for us

According to the weather department's forecast, there could be rain on New Year's Eve in three districts of South Bengal, and the temperature is expected to drop. The mercury will fall as the year ends, and the winter chill will intensify in various districts. Before the year ends, the sky will be partially cloudy in several districts. However, the temperature could rise slightly on Monday night

For those heading to the hills to witness the first sunrise of the new year, there is some great news. Snowfall may occur in Darjeeling as the year ends and the new year begins, and there is also a possibility of hailstorm in Kalimpong. Rain is expected in all the districts of North Bengal, while light showers may occur in three districts of South Bengal. On Monday and Tuesday, the temperature in South Bengal will drop. By Wednesday, temperatures could fall by as much as 5 degrees. The end of the year and the arrival of the new year will bring in a more intense winter feel

On New Year's Eve, a strong north-westerly wind will bring a cool breeze to Bengal. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperature in Kolkata could dip to 14 degrees or lower. In the western districts, the temperature could fall below 10 degrees. A cold wave is expected to grip the region as the year begins. The weather department also mentioned that a western disturbance has entered north-western India. Another western disturbance is expected to arrive on January 1. The jet stream winds are active in north-western India, and a cyclonic circulation is present near East Bangladesh and surrounding areas. There is also an active cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan

