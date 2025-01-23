Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23

Good news for Kolkata Metro commuters! Starting today, additional metro services will be available, along with a revised train schedule. Kolkata Metro authorities have made this significant announcement. Learn more about the details

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

Years of waiting have come to an end. A successful trial run of the metro rake has taken place. The first metro rake was run from Sealdah to Esplanade via Bowbazar

article_image2

Therefore, in this context, the metro authorities have decided to resume metro services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade

article_image3

Currently, two lines operate on the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan route. One is an eastbound tunnel and the other is a westbound tunnel. Metros run in both directions through both tunnels

article_image4

Recently, the metro was not running the entire length of the tunnel for trial runs. It was running from Howrah Maidan to Mahakaran. The metro was also returning the same way

article_image5

In another tunnel, the metro was running the entire way from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan. But now that the tunnel work is complete, the metro will run on the entire route through both tunnels. Metro service is also being increased for the convenience of passengers

article_image6

Recently, metro authorities announced that 114 services were running between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade for tunnel work. But from today, Thursday, that number is being increased to 130

article_image7

It has also been announced that during ‘peak hours,’ i.e., from 9 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm, the metro will run every 12 minutes

article_image8

At other times, it will run every 15 minutes. The number of metro services is also increasing on Sundays

article_image9

The first metro will depart from both Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations at 2:15 pm. The last metro will be available at 9:45 pm. The time interval between the two services will be 15 minutes

article_image10

Kolkata Metro has also issued a notification regarding additional services. It has been clearly stated that additional services will be available from Dharmatala and Howrah Maidan stations starting today, Thursday

article_image11

The metro authorities have announced that the Sealdah to Esplanade section will be fully integrated into the metro route by the middle of this year

article_image12

On the other hand, the metro service from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will be closed from February 8 to March 23 for signal system changes. Another route will also be closed. That is the metro service from Sealdah to Sector Five

article_image13

The metro authorities have announced through a notification that metro services on this line will have to be suspended for one and a half months to start the Howrah Maidan to Sector Five metro service quickly

