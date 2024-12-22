Kolkata Metro: Sad news for commuters as services are set to reduce from THIS day

Commuters may face difficulties starting Monday as Kolkata Metro reduces its service frequency. This comes just days after announcements of running trains every seven minutes

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro, India's oldest metro system, is expanding its routes. However, sources indicate a reduction in train frequency

article_image2

Metro every 14 minutes!

Sources say that starting Monday, metros will run every 14 minutes instead of 7, potentially inconveniencing daily commuters

article_image3

40 Fewer Metro Trains

Sources indicate a reduction of 40 metro trips in both up and down directions starting Monday which will cause trouble for daily passengers

article_image4

Schedule Changes

The schedule indicates trains running at 8, 10, 11, and 14-minute intervals from morning till night, with reduced frequency in both directions

article_image5

288 Trips

Sources report 288 daily metro trips (up and down) from Monday to Friday until now. Starting Monday, this will be reduced to 248 trips, saving the metro significant costs. 40 metro trips are being reduced

article_image6

Starting Monday...

The metro faces a shortage of motormen, compounded by upcoming new lines requiring additional staff. This necessitates the service reduction

article_image7

Reason for Reduction

The metro schedule shows a 14-minute gap between the first two trains in the morning, reducing to 10 minutes subsequently

article_image8

Metro Rail's Statement

Chief Public Relations Officer Rakesh Kumar stated that this is a trial run, and the interval may be further reduced if needed

article_image9

Increased Intervals at Night

Metro sources indicate increased intervals at night, similar to mornings. However, plans are in place to maintain 7-minute intervals during peak hours

