Kolkata Metro: Sad news for commuters as services are set to reduce from THIS day
Commuters may face difficulties starting Monday as Kolkata Metro reduces its service frequency. This comes just days after announcements of running trains every seven minutes
Kolkata Metro
Kolkata Metro, India's oldest metro system, is expanding its routes. However, sources indicate a reduction in train frequency
Metro every 14 minutes!
Sources say that starting Monday, metros will run every 14 minutes instead of 7, potentially inconveniencing daily commuters
40 Fewer Metro Trains
Sources indicate a reduction of 40 metro trips in both up and down directions starting Monday which will cause trouble for daily passengers
Schedule Changes
The schedule indicates trains running at 8, 10, 11, and 14-minute intervals from morning till night, with reduced frequency in both directions
288 Trips
Sources report 288 daily metro trips (up and down) from Monday to Friday until now. Starting Monday, this will be reduced to 248 trips, saving the metro significant costs. 40 metro trips are being reduced
Starting Monday...
The metro faces a shortage of motormen, compounded by upcoming new lines requiring additional staff. This necessitates the service reduction
Reason for Reduction
The metro schedule shows a 14-minute gap between the first two trains in the morning, reducing to 10 minutes subsequently
Metro Rail's Statement
Chief Public Relations Officer Rakesh Kumar stated that this is a trial run, and the interval may be further reduced if needed
Increased Intervals at Night
Metro sources indicate increased intervals at night, similar to mornings. However, plans are in place to maintain 7-minute intervals during peak hours