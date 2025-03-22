IPL 2025: Kolkata Metro to run extra trains for KKR vs RCB opening match

Read Full Gallery

Additional metro services will be available on the Green and Blue lines for the KKR vs RCB match at the Eden Gardens on March 22 for the IPL 2025 opening match. Kolkata Metro has taken this special measure at the request of the CAB, which will be helpful for the spectators.

The opening match of IPL 2025 will be held at Eden Gardens on March 22. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on the field.

Kolkata Metro has taken special measures so that the audience can enjoy this game to the fullest. Trains will run on the metro route for extra hours for the opening match of IPL 2025.

At the request of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Kolkata Metro has announced that additional metro services will be available on Green Line 2 and Blue Line. Kolkata has responded to this request keeping in mind the large number of spectators coming to watch the match at Eden Gardens.

The last metro towards Dakshineswar on the Blue Line will leave Esplanade at 12:15 AM. At the same time, the metro will leave Esplanade for Kavi Subhash at 12:15 AM.

But everything depends on the weather. The IPL inauguration will be good only if it does not rain. Everyone is hoping for that.

Of course, not only Bengal, but cricket fans all over the world are looking forward to this match. The opening ceremony of IPL is also going to be very attractive.