Indian Railways’ WhatsApp service: From PNR checks to food orders and more

Indian Railways WhatsApp Service now offers various railway-related services via WhatsApp. Passengers can check PNR status, live train location, order food, book tickets, access train schedules, check coach status, and more. A complaint filing system is also available through WhatsApp for any travel-related issues.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Railway WhatsApp Service

Indian Railways has taken a significant step towards enhancing passenger convenience by introducing a dedicated WhatsApp service. This innovative feature allows travelers to access various railway-related services directly through WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging platforms in India. Whether you want to check your PNR status, track your train's live location, order food, book tickets, or file complaints, everything is now just a message away. With this user-friendly initiative, Indian Railways aims to provide seamless, real-time assistance to its passengers, making train journeys more comfortable and hassle-free. Discover how this service can simplify your travel experience!

 

article_image2

Indian Railways

Access various railway services via WhatsApp, including PNR status checks, live train tracking, and food ordering. File complaints through WhatsApp for any travel issues. The service simplifies access to various railway facilities.

article_image3

IRCTC WhatsApp Service

The automated WhatsApp service, powered by a chatbot, provides various services to passengers. The Railofy chatbot powers the WhatsApp service. Save 98811-93322 to access the service.

article_image4

Order Food on Train via WhatsApp

After saving the number, message 'Hi' to the chatbot. Follow the prompts to access services like PNR status, food ordering, live train location, ticket booking, schedules, coach status, and complaint filing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react snt

'Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar': Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react

UP SHOCKER! Woman raped by husband's friends as he watches video from Saudi Arabia, gets money in exchange shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman raped by husband's friends as he watches video from Saudi Arabia, gets money in exchange

Union Budget 2025: Modi government plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests AJR

Union Budget 2025: Modi govt plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Thane man stabs brother to death over Rs 500 dispute, arrested snt

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Thane man stabs brother to death over Rs 500 dispute, arrested

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10 to 12 degrees in coming days vkp

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10-12°C in coming days

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana- Interesting facts NTI

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe? gcw

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Menu Star Kids Diet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shahrukh Khan Children

Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil NTI

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon