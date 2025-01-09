Indian Railways’ WhatsApp service: From PNR checks to food orders and more

Indian Railways WhatsApp Service now offers various railway-related services via WhatsApp. Passengers can check PNR status, live train location, order food, book tickets, access train schedules, check coach status, and more. A complaint filing system is also available through WhatsApp for any travel-related issues.

Railway WhatsApp Service

Indian Railways has taken a significant step towards enhancing passenger convenience by introducing a dedicated WhatsApp service. This innovative feature allows travelers to access various railway-related services directly through WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging platforms in India. Whether you want to check your PNR status, track your train's live location, order food, book tickets, or file complaints, everything is now just a message away. With this user-friendly initiative, Indian Railways aims to provide seamless, real-time assistance to its passengers, making train journeys more comfortable and hassle-free. Discover how this service can simplify your travel experience!

Indian Railways

Access various railway services via WhatsApp, including PNR status checks, live train tracking, and food ordering. File complaints through WhatsApp for any travel issues. The service simplifies access to various railway facilities.

IRCTC WhatsApp Service

The automated WhatsApp service, powered by a chatbot, provides various services to passengers. The Railofy chatbot powers the WhatsApp service. Save 98811-93322 to access the service.

Order Food on Train via WhatsApp

After saving the number, message 'Hi' to the chatbot. Follow the prompts to access services like PNR status, food ordering, live train location, ticket booking, schedules, coach status, and complaint filing.

Latest Videos