Indian Railways Free Services: Bedding, medical aid, waiting rooms and more

Indian Railways offers several complimentary services for passengers, including bedding, medical assistance, and waiting rooms. Free meals are also provided on premium trains if the train is delayed.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Indian Railway Free Facilities

Indian Railways offers various amenities for passengers. Many are unaware of these. Surprisingly, your train ticket grants access to several free facilities designed to make your journey more comfortable. From bedding to medical care and waiting areas, Indian Railways ensures passenger comfort across various ticket classes. Let's explore some of these lesser-known amenities.

article_image2

IRCTC Bedding Services

Bedding, including a blanket, pillow, two bedsheets, and a towel, is complimentary for passengers traveling in AC 1, AC 2, and AC 3 coaches. However, passengers on the Garib Rath Express must pay a nominal fee of ₹25 for this service. Additionally, on select trains, passengers in the sleeper class can request bedding for an extra charge.

article_image3

Railway Medical Assistance

If you fall ill during your train journey, Indian Railways provides free first aid. In case of a serious condition, they arrange for further medical treatment. Passengers can approach railway staff, including ticket collectors, station masters, or other officials, for assistance in accessing these medical facilities. Passengers traveling on premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto, or Shatabdi Express are entitled to free meals if the train is delayed for more than two hours.

article_image4

Waiting Rooms at Stations

This service is managed by IRCTC to ensure passenger satisfaction during unexpected delays. For those waiting at stations, Indian Railways provides access to both AC and non-AC waiting rooms. Passengers need to show their train ticket to utilize these rooms. Major railway stations have cloakrooms and locker rooms where passengers can securely store their luggage.

article_image5

Indian Railways Amenities

While these services require a small fee, it's a convenient option for those who need to temporarily leave their belongings. Whether it's free bedding, medical care, or comfortable waiting areas, Indian Railways offers these facilities for passengers to make their journeys smoother.

