    India's musical heritage wows G20 leaders at gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu (PHOTOS)

    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    The mesmerizing musical arrangement showcased an array of rare instruments, highlighting India's unparalleled musical legacy. A standout performance was the 'Gandharva Atodyam,' a one-of-a-kind musical fusion that harmoniously blended an array of musical traditions from India.

    During the gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, India showcased its rich and diverse musical heritage to the world, featuring traditional music from across the nation.

    A standout performance was the 'Gandharva Atodyam,' a one-of-a-kind musical fusion that harmoniously blended an array of musical traditions from India. This ensemble of classical instruments showcased Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk, and Contemporary music. 

    The playlist included:

    * Hindustani music: Raag Darbari Kanda and Kafi - Khelat Hori

    * Folk music: Rajasthan - Kesariya Balam, Ghumar, and Nimbura Nimbura

    * Carnatic music: Raag Mohanam - Swagatam Krishna

    * Folk music: Kashmir, Sikkim, and Meghalaya - Bomru Bomru

    * Hindustani music: Raag Desh and Ekla Chalo Re

    * Folk music: Maharashtra - Aabir Gulal (Abhang), Reshma Chare Ghani (Lavani), Gazar (Varkari)

    * Carnatic music: Raag Madhyamavati - Laxmi Baramma

    * Folk music: Gujarat - Morbani and Ramdev Peer Helo

    * Traditional and Devotional music: West Bengal - Bhatiyali and Achutam Keshavam (Bhajan)

    * Folk music: Carnatic - Madu Mekam Kannai, Kaveri Chindu, and Aad Pambe

    * Devotional music: Sri Ram Chandra Kripalu, Vaishnav Jana To, and Raghupati Raghava

    * Hindustani, Carnatic, and Folk music: Raag Bhairavi - Dadra, Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

    This mesmerizing musical arrangement showcased an array of rare instruments, highlighting India's unparalleled and distinctive musical legacy. Instruments such as Sursingar, Mohan Veena, Jaltarang, Jodiya Pawa, Dhangali, Dilruba, Sarangi, Kamaicha, Matta Kokila Veena, Naltarang, Tungbuk, Pakhawaj, Rabab, Ravanhattha, Thal Dana, Rudra Veena, and many others were featured, adding to the enchantment of the performance.

