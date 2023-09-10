India's musical heritage wows G20 leaders at gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu (PHOTOS)

The mesmerizing musical arrangement showcased an array of rare instruments, highlighting India's unparalleled musical legacy. A standout performance was the 'Gandharva Atodyam,' a one-of-a-kind musical fusion that harmoniously blended an array of musical traditions from India.

During the gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, India showcased its rich and diverse musical heritage to the world, featuring traditional music from across the nation.

A standout performance was the 'Gandharva Atodyam,' a one-of-a-kind musical fusion that harmoniously blended an array of musical traditions from India. This ensemble of classical instruments showcased Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk, and Contemporary music.