Howrah-Bandel train services SUSPENDED for 4 days! Commuters to face trouble; Check HERE

Train services on the Howrah-Bandel section will be disrupted for four days. A number of trains will be canceled, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Approximately 30 trains on the Howrah-Bandel route are reported to be canceled

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Long distances in less time, and at a lower cost. Therefore, the train is one of the best options for middle-class travel. Indian Railways is the fourth largest rail network in the world

article_image2

So, whether it's for office or travel, the railway is the only reliable option for the public. The railway solves the biggest commuting problem for daily office goers. They need the train the most. But the biggest news is that the train service will be disrupted for the next four days

article_image3

Because a bunch of trains will be canceled, which will cause extreme suffering for daily commuters as a lot of people will suffer

article_image4

It has been reported that a bunch of trains on the Howrah-Bandel branch will be canceled for four consecutive days. As a result, ordinary passengers will have to suffer

article_image5

It is learned that about 30 trains from Howrah to Bandel have been canceled. Four trains from Howrah to Shrirampur have been canceled, 22 trains from Sheoraphuli to Howrah have been canceled and 4 trains from Howrah to Belur have been canceled. The Matribhumi local from Bandel to Howrah has also been cancelled

article_image6

The reason for the cancellation of this train is that the repair work of Chandmari Bridge in Howrah and Benaras Bridge in Salkiya will be done

article_image7

In addition, the signal point will be extended. Due to which multiple trains will be cancelled. Actually, for the convenience of railway passengers, the work of canceling multiple trains is starting in these four days

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jaishankar calls arson attack on San Francisco consulate 'very serious matter', demands accountability watch snt

Jaishankar calls arson attack on San Francisco consulate 'very serious matter', demands accountability| WATCH

Kerala: 750 gram of drugs seized from 25 youths in Kozhikode in first three weeks of this year anr

Kerala: 750 grams of drugs seized from 25 youths in Kozhikode in first three weeks of this year

Yogi Government praised for spectacular arrangements at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Yogi Govt praised for spectacular arrangements at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

Devotees flock to Ayodhya as Shri Ramlala enshrinement marks first anniversary

Mumbai police arrest 'illegally living' Bangladeshi woman who deleted banned IMO app to escape crackdown anr

Mumbai police arrest 'illegally living' Bangladeshi woman who deleted banned app to escape crackdown

Recent Stories

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months vkp

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH NTI

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said ATG

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

Pattabiram to get metro connectivity: Chennai Metro Rail's latest proposal AJR

Pattabiram to get metro connectivity: Chennai Metro Rail's latest proposal

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon