Howrah-Bandel train services SUSPENDED for 4 days! Commuters to face trouble; Check HERE

Train services on the Howrah-Bandel section will be disrupted for four days. A number of trains will be canceled, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Approximately 30 trains on the Howrah-Bandel route are reported to be canceled

Long distances in less time, and at a lower cost. Therefore, the train is one of the best options for middle-class travel. Indian Railways is the fourth largest rail network in the world

So, whether it's for office or travel, the railway is the only reliable option for the public. The railway solves the biggest commuting problem for daily office goers. They need the train the most. But the biggest news is that the train service will be disrupted for the next four days

Because a bunch of trains will be canceled, which will cause extreme suffering for daily commuters as a lot of people will suffer

It has been reported that a bunch of trains on the Howrah-Bandel branch will be canceled for four consecutive days. As a result, ordinary passengers will have to suffer

It is learned that about 30 trains from Howrah to Bandel have been canceled. Four trains from Howrah to Shrirampur have been canceled, 22 trains from Sheoraphuli to Howrah have been canceled and 4 trains from Howrah to Belur have been canceled. The Matribhumi local from Bandel to Howrah has also been cancelled

The reason for the cancellation of this train is that the repair work of Chandmari Bridge in Howrah and Benaras Bridge in Salkiya will be done

In addition, the signal point will be extended. Due to which multiple trains will be cancelled. Actually, for the convenience of railway passengers, the work of canceling multiple trains is starting in these four days

