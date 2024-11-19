How is India's GDP calculated? Know the key three methods

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the primary measure used worldwide to assess the economic health of a nation. It represents the total monetary value of all finished goods and services produced within a country's boundaries over a defined period.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a crucial tool for making informed investment decisions. The concept was first introduced in 1934 by American economist Simon Kuznets.

Who calculates GDP?

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is primarily responsible for gathering economic data and maintaining statistical records. Its key functions include conducting annual industrial surveys and compiling indices such as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI). One of its core tasks is calculating the nation’s GDP and other vital statistics.

Additionally, various federal and state government agencies play a role in collecting and organizing data. This is done through coordinated efforts across different departments, focusing on specific areas such as manufacturing output, agricultural yields, and commodity production.
 

article_image2

GDP Calculation Methods

1. Income Approach

The Income Approach to calculating GDP is based on the idea that all economic expenditures should match the total revenue generated by producing goods and services. This method also takes into account the final output, which is referred to as the producer’s input.

The formula for GDP using the Income Approach is:

GDP = Total National Income + Sales Taxes + Depreciation + Net Foreign Factor Income
 

article_image3

2. Expenditure Approach

The Expenditure Approach to calculating GDP is the opposite of the income approach, as it focuses on the total spending on goods and services within a country. This method sums up the overall expenditure made by all entities, including households, businesses, and the government, on goods and services within the country's borders.

The formula for GDP using the Expenditure Approach is:

GDP = Consumption Expenditure + Investment Expenditure + Government Expenditure + (Exports - Imports)
 

article_image4

3. Output (Production) Approach

The Output Approach to calculating GDP focuses on determining a country's total output by calculating the value of all goods and services produced within its borders. This approach considers the total production value in an economy and is often adjusted for inflation to reflect real growth.

The formula for GDP using the Output Method is:

GDP (Output Approach) = Real GDP (GDP at constant prices) – Taxes + Subsidies
 

