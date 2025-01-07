HMPV virus: Lockdown In India? here's what central government, doctors have to say

The HMPV virus, spreading in China, is now increasing in India. While it shares symptoms with COVID-19, experts say it's manageable. Following basic hygiene practices can help prevent its spread.

First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

Lockdown in India?

A new virus similar to COVID-19 is spreading in China. Cases of this virus, called Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), are now increasing in India, with reports of infections in states like Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. This is reminiscent of the early days of COVID-19. Union Health Minister JP Nadda assured, "There is no cause for concern."

HMPV in India

Emphasizing strong healthcare measures, the government has pledged to address the rise in respiratory illnesses." HMPV is a globally recognized respiratory virus affecting all ages. While it has been circulating for years, recent reports from China have brought the virus into focus.

Covid-like Symptoms

Its symptoms, often resembling COVID-19, have heightened public concern. However, leading health institutions, including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), have emphasized that HMPV is not new to India and thus doesn't warrant panic. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and providing guidance to mitigate the spread.

HMPV Outbreak in India

Amid rising cases, social media platforms like X have seen #Lockdown trending, drawing parallels between the HMPV situation and the COVID-19 outbreak that originated in China. This highlights public anxieties about a potential repeat of the pandemic that began in Wuhan in late 2019. India, which saw its first COVID-19 case in January 2020, faced severe impacts during the pandemic.

Union Health Ministry Advice

While experts assure that HMPV is manageable and not as severe as COVID-19, it has reignited fear among the public. Citizens are advised to follow basic hygiene practices like frequent handwashing, masking in crowded places, and social distancing, especially during winter when respiratory illnesses are more common. Doctors say that by observing timely precautions, the spread of HMPV can be contained.

