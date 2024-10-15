Heavy rain alert! Tirupati Temple VIP darshan cancelled due to northeast monsoon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: With the onset of the northeast monsoon and a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain warnings have been issued for several districts in Andhra Pradesh.

With the northeast monsoon commencing and a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Rayalaseema, Kurnool, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to anticipated winds of 55 kmph.

Consequently, schools and colleges in several districts have announced continuous holidays. Due to the high probability of heavy rainfall in Tirupati, VIP break darshan at the Tirumala temple has been cancelled.

A consultative meeting was held, chaired by Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer, Shyamala Rao, to discuss the rain situation, darshan arrangements, and other important matters.

Following the heavy rain warning, VIP break darshan has been cancelled until Wednesday, October 16th. It has been categorically stated that VIP break darshan recommendation letters will not be accepted. This decision has been taken in the interest of the devotees' well-being, and their cooperation is requested.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that 75,361 devotees visited Tirupati yesterday, with 28,850 offering hair. Hundi collections amounted to Rs. 3.91 crore. Devotees availing the free darshan waited for 20 hours.

