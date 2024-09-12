Haryana Elections 2024: From wrestling mat to politics, take a look at Vinesh Phogat's total assets
Following her Olympic heartbreak and retirement from wrestling, Vinesh Phogat is entering politics. She's contesting the upcoming Haryana elections from the Julana Constituency in Jind, revealing her assets and income in her nomination affidavit.
After joining the Congress party, former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who experienced a great deal of heartache at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is about to make her political debut. Due to her weight, Vinesh was disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
After her return, she made the decision to give up the sport. She has submitted her candidacy to run in the next Haryana elections from Jind's Julana Constituency. The declaration of income and assets in the affidavit submitted by her while filing the nomination provided a sneak peek into her total assets.
The affidavit states that Vinesh is the owner of three vehicles: a Volvo XC 60 (of Rs 35 lakh), a Hyundai Creta (worth Rs 12 lakh), and a Toyota Innova (worth Rs 17 lakh). She is paying back a debt associated with one of her autos, it was also mentioned.
Her immovable assets were estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore. Vinesh further stated that she has Rs 1.95 lakh on hand and that, based on her income tax reports, she made Rs 13,85,000 in revenue in the fiscal year 2023–2024.
Prior to Vinesh entering politics, his uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestling coach, stated that his daughter Sangeeta Phogat will now continue on his goal as he has already started training her for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Ex-wrestler Vinesh and her husband, Sangeeta Punia, a grappler who won bronze in the Olympics in Tokyo, joined the Congress on Friday. The former will run for office in the Jind district's Julana.