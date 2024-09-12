Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Elections 2024: From wrestling mat to politics, take a look at Vinesh Phogat's total assets

    Following her Olympic heartbreak and retirement from wrestling, Vinesh Phogat is entering politics. She's contesting the upcoming Haryana elections from the Julana Constituency in Jind, revealing her assets and income in her nomination affidavit.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    After joining the Congress party, former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who experienced a great deal of heartache at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is about to make her political debut. Due to her weight, Vinesh was disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

    After her return, she made the decision to give up the sport. She has submitted her candidacy to run in the next Haryana elections from Jind's Julana Constituency.  The declaration of income and assets in the affidavit submitted by her while filing the nomination provided a sneak peek into her total assets.

    article_image2

    The affidavit states that Vinesh is the owner of three vehicles: a Volvo XC 60 (of Rs 35 lakh), a Hyundai Creta (worth Rs 12 lakh), and a Toyota Innova (worth Rs 17 lakh). She is paying back a debt associated with one of her autos, it was also mentioned.

    Her immovable assets were estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore. Vinesh further stated that she has Rs 1.95 lakh on hand and that, based on her income tax reports, she made Rs 13,85,000 in revenue in the fiscal year 2023–2024.
    .

    article_image3

    Prior to Vinesh entering politics, his uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestling coach, stated that his daughter Sangeeta Phogat will now continue on his goal as he has already started training her for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
     

    article_image4

    Ex-wrestler Vinesh and her husband, Sangeeta Punia, a grappler who won bronze in the Olympics in Tokyo, joined the Congress on Friday. The former will run for office in the Jind district's Julana.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet with CM Mamata Banerjee gcw

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited vkp

    Bengaluru: Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited

    Recent Stories

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes RKK

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases RKK

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    sports PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH) scr

    PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon