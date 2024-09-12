Haryana Elections 2024: From wrestling mat to politics, take a look at Vinesh Phogat's total assets

Following her Olympic heartbreak and retirement from wrestling, Vinesh Phogat is entering politics. She's contesting the upcoming Haryana elections from the Julana Constituency in Jind, revealing her assets and income in her nomination affidavit.

After joining the Congress party, former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who experienced a great deal of heartache at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is about to make her political debut. Due to her weight, Vinesh was disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

After her return, she made the decision to give up the sport. She has submitted her candidacy to run in the next Haryana elections from Jind's Julana Constituency. The declaration of income and assets in the affidavit submitted by her while filing the nomination provided a sneak peek into her total assets.