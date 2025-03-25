Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25: Ahmedabad boils at 41°C; High risk of heat exhaustion

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25: Ahmedabad hits 41°C! Get the latest heatwave updates for Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25 : Major cities will witness extremely high temperatures on Tuesday in Gujarat. Ahmedabad will be the hottest with mercury reaching 41°C. Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Let’s look at the forecast below.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Ahmedabad will witness one of the hottest days of the season. Residents should take necessary precautions.

Surat

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Surat will remain hot and hazy. Light cotton clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen are recommended to stay comfortable.