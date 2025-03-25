user
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25: Ahmedabad boils at 41°C; High risk of heat exhaustion

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25: Ahmedabad hits 41°C! Get the latest heatwave updates for Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe.

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25: Major cities will witness extremely high temperatures on Tuesday in Gujarat. Ahmedabad will be the hottest with mercury reaching 41°C. Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

article_image2

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Ahmedabad will witness one of the hottest days of the season. Residents should take necessary precautions.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Surat will remain hot and hazy. Light cotton clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen are recommended to stay comfortable.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Vadodara will remain extremely warm. Stay hydrated and limit strenuous activities during peak afternoon hours.

Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
It is advisable to wear loose, breathable clothing and carry water while stepping outdoors.
 

