Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25: Ahmedabad boils at 41°C; High risk of heat exhaustion
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 25: Major cities will witness extremely high temperatures on Tuesday in Gujarat. Ahmedabad will be the hottest with mercury reaching 41°C. Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Ahmedabad will witness one of the hottest days of the season. Residents should take necessary precautions.
Surat
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Surat will remain hot and hazy. Light cotton clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen are recommended to stay comfortable.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Vadodara will remain extremely warm. Stay hydrated and limit strenuous activities during peak afternoon hours.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
It is advisable to wear loose, breathable clothing and carry water while stepping outdoors.